Local Events
BASKETBALL
High school boys: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Laurel vs. Billings Central, 7:30 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
High school boys: Lockwood at Livingston, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls: Laurel vs. Billings Central, 6 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
High school girls: Billings Senior at Bozeman, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Lockwood at Livingston, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school boys: Cowboy Invitational, Miles City, 9:30 a.m.
High school boys: Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic, Missoula, 10:30 a.m.
High school girls: Cowgirl Invitational, Miles City, 9:30 a.m.
RODEO
Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals, Four Seasons Arena, Great Falls, 7 p.m.
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Yale at Cornell
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Kent St. at Ohio
5 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Purdue
ESPNU — E. Michigan at Akron
FS1 — Villanova at Butler
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — VCU at Dayton
FS1 — Michigan St. at Illinois
9 p.m.
FS1 — Utah St. at Nevada
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Minn. Duluth at Omaha
COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska
ESPNU — Northwestern at Iowa
GOLF
7 a.m.
ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship: Second Round, Grand Reserve GC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Second Round, Wai'alae Country Club, Honolulu
9 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Cup, Second Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
Laurel vs. Billings Central
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
SWX — Laurel vs. Billings Central
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at San Antonio
8:05 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at LA Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NHLN — Winnipeg at Pittsburgh
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Aston Villa
TENNIS
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Singles Finals
10:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA Singles Finals
WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
8 a.m.
ESPNU — FISU: The World University Games, Alpine Skiing - Super - G Women (Final), Lake Placid, N.Y.
11 a.m.
ESPNU — FISU: The World University Games, Cross Country Skiing - Mixed Team Sprint (C) (Final), Lake Placid, N.Y.
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school boys: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school boys: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school boys: Laurel vs. Billings Central, 7:30 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com or 99.3 FM and FM99mtn.com (Stream 1)
High school girls: Laurel vs. Billings Central, 6 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com or 99.3 FM and FM99mtn.com (Stream 1)
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com