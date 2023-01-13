 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

  • 0

Local Events

BASKETBALL

High school boys: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Laurel vs. Billings Central, 7:30 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

High school boys: Lockwood at Livingston, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls: Laurel vs. Billings Central, 6 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

High school girls: Billings Senior at Bozeman, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Lockwood at Livingston, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

People are also reading…

High school boys: Cowboy Invitational, Miles City, 9:30 a.m.

High school boys: Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic, Missoula, 10:30 a.m.

High school girls: Cowgirl Invitational, Miles City, 9:30 a.m.

RODEO

Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals, Four Seasons Arena, Great Falls, 7 p.m. 

On TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Yale at Cornell

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Kent St. at Ohio

5 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Purdue

ESPNU — E. Michigan at Akron

FS1 — Villanova at Butler

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — VCU at Dayton

FS1 — Michigan St. at Illinois

9 p.m.

FS1 — Utah St. at Nevada

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Minn. Duluth at Omaha

COLLEGE WRESTLING

7 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska

ESPNU — Northwestern at Iowa

GOLF

7 a.m.

ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship: Second Round, Grand Reserve GC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Second Round, Wai'alae Country Club, Honolulu

9 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Cup, Second Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m. 

Laurel vs. Billings Central

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

SWX — Laurel vs. Billings Central

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at San Antonio

8:05 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — Winnipeg at Pittsburgh

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Aston Villa

TENNIS

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Singles Finals

10:30 p.m. 

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA Singles Finals

WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

8 a.m.

ESPNU — FISU: The World University Games, Alpine Skiing - Super - G Women (Final), Lake Placid, N.Y.

11 a.m.

ESPNU — FISU: The World University Games, Cross Country Skiing - Mixed Team Sprint (C) (Final), Lake Placid, N.Y.

On Radio and Internet 

BASKETBALL

High school boys: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school boys: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school boys: Laurel vs. Billings Central, 7:30 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com or 99.3 FM and FM99mtn.com (Stream 1)

High school girls: Laurel vs. Billings Central, 6 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com or 99.3 FM and FM99mtn.com (Stream 1)

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News