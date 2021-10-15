 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Eastern A Fall Classic, at Hardin

FOOTBALL

College: Montana State at Weber State, 8 p.m.

High school: Great Falls at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m.

High school: Lewistown at Billings Central, 7 p.m., Herb Klindt Field

High school: Laurel at Glendive, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

College women: Rocky Mountain at Bushnell (Ore.), 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Billings Skyview at Billings West, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings Central, Laurel, Lockwood at Butte Blocktoberfest

On TV

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Marshall at North Texas

ESPN — Clemson at Syracuse

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Montana St. at Weber St.

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at San Jose St.

ESPN — California at Oregon

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

5 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon St.

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Utah

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Michigan St.

ESPNU — Kansas at Baylor

6 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Ohio St.

ESPNU — West Virginia at Kansas St.

7 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at LSU

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Second Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

SWX — Bozeman at Gallatin, 7 p.m., SWX

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.

FS2 — LUX: Fight League 17, Monterrey, Mexico

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

FOX — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Preseason: Boston at Miami

8 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Portland at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — Chicago at New Jersey

SOCCER (MEN'S)

Noon

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: FC Köln at Hoffenheim

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP Quarterfinals

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-WTA Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — WNBA Finals: Phoenix at Chicago, Game 3

On Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

College: Montana State at Weber State, 8 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

High school: Great Falls at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

High school: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school: Lewistown at Billings Central, 7 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Billings Skyview at Billings West, 7 p.m., kurlradio.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Who will win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News