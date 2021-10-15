Local events
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Eastern A Fall Classic, at Hardin
FOOTBALL
College: Montana State at Weber State, 8 p.m.
High school: Great Falls at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
High school: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m.
High school: Lewistown at Billings Central, 7 p.m., Herb Klindt Field
High school: Laurel at Glendive, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College women: Rocky Mountain at Bushnell (Ore.), 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Billings Skyview at Billings West, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings Central, Laurel, Lockwood at Butte Blocktoberfest
On TV
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Marshall at North Texas
ESPN — Clemson at Syracuse
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Montana St. at Weber St.
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at San Jose St.
ESPN — California at Oregon
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
5 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon St.
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Utah
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Michigan St.
ESPNU — Kansas at Baylor
6 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Ohio St.
ESPNU — West Virginia at Kansas St.
7 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at LSU
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona
GOLF
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Second Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
SWX — Bozeman at Gallatin, 7 p.m., SWX
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.
FS2 — LUX: Fight League 17, Monterrey, Mexico
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
FOX — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 1
NBA BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Preseason: Boston at Miami
8 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Portland at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NHLN — Chicago at New Jersey
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Noon
ESPN2 — Bundesliga: FC Köln at Hoffenheim
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP Quarterfinals
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-WTA Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — WNBA Finals: Phoenix at Chicago, Game 3
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
College: Montana State at Weber State, 8 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com
High school: Great Falls at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
High school: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school: Lewistown at Billings Central, 7 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Billings Skyview at Billings West, 7 p.m., kurlradio.com