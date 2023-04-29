Local Events
INDOOR FOOTBALL
CIF: Southwest Kansas Storm at Billings Outlaws, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 6:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
College: MSU Billings at Western Oregon (DH), 1 and 4 p.m.
Legion: Billings Scarlets at Medicine Hat, Alberta, (2), 4 p.m.
Legion: Laurel at Lewistown (2), 1 p.m.
BIG SKY STATE GAMES
Curling: Centennial Ice Arena, 9 a.m.
MARTIAL ARTS
56th Annual Karlo Fujiwara Taekwondo & Judo Tournament, Alterowitz Gymnasium, 9:30 a.m.
SOFTBALL
College: Simon Fraser at MSU Billings (DH), 1 and 3 p.m.
High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Senior, noon, Central Park
High school: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, noon
High school: Great Falls at Billings Senior, 2 p.m., Central Park
High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, 2 p.m.
High school: Billings West at Bozeman, 2 p.m.
High school: Billings Central at Hardin, 2 p.m.
High school: Laurel at Frenchtown Invitational
TENNIS
High school: Missoula Invitational
High school: Billings Central at Elks Invitational, 8 a.m., Glendive
TRACK AND FIELD
College men and women: MSU Billings at Idaho State, Day 2
High school: Glendive Elks Invitational, 10 a.m.
High school: Butte Invitational, 10 a.m.
On TV
Note: Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
8:30 a.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.
9 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The A-GAME 200, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.
1 p.m.
NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 15, Nashville, Tenn.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas
Noon
ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Tennessee
2 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Notre Dame
3 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Purdue
5 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech
ESPNU — Texas at TCU
SECN — Missouri at Florida
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
BTN — Maryland Spring Game: From College Park, Md.
1 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers Spring Game: From New Brunswick, N.J.
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon Spring Game: From Eugene, Ore.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
ESPNU — Syracuse at Duke
6 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers at Maryland, Quarterfinal
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Georgia Tech
Noon
ACCN — Boston College at Louisville
ESPN2 — LSU at Alabama
1 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Florida
2 p.m.
FS2 — UConn at DePaul
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Tennessee at Arkansas
SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.
COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Championship, Ojai, Calif.
COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Championship, Ojai, Calif.
GOLF
11 a.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore (Taped)
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Third Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
7 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
7 a.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs Slovakia, Semifinal, Basel, Switzerland
11 a.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Sweden vs Canada, Semifinal, Basel, Switzerland
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NLL: Colorado at San Diego
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simón (Bantamweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Washington
2 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at NY Mets OR Chicago Cubs at Miami
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at San Diego OR Philadelphia at Houston (3 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FS1 — St. Louis at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Denver, Game 1
NFL DRAFT
10 a.m.
ABC — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Kansas City, Mo.
ESPN — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Kansas City, Mo.
NFLN — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Kansas City, Mo.
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 6
6 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: New Jersey at NY Islanders, Game 6
8 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 6
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brentford
11:30 a.m.
FOX — MLS: Atlanta United at Nashville SC
USFL FOOTBALL
10:30 a.m.
USA — New Orleans at Birmingham
5 p.m.
FOX — Houston at Memphis
XFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN — South Division Championship: Arlington at Houston