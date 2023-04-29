Local Events

INDOOR FOOTBALL

CIF: Southwest Kansas Storm at Billings Outlaws, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 6:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

College: MSU Billings at Western Oregon (DH), 1 and 4 p.m.

Legion: Billings Scarlets at Medicine Hat, Alberta, (2), 4 p.m.

Legion: Laurel at Lewistown (2), 1 p.m.

BIG SKY STATE GAMES

Curling: Centennial Ice Arena, 9 a.m.

MARTIAL ARTS

56th Annual Karlo Fujiwara Taekwondo & Judo Tournament, Alterowitz Gymnasium, 9:30 a.m.

SOFTBALL

College: Simon Fraser at MSU Billings (DH), 1 and 3 p.m.

High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Senior, noon, Central Park

High school: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, noon

High school: Great Falls at Billings Senior, 2 p.m., Central Park

High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, 2 p.m.

High school: Billings West at Bozeman, 2 p.m.

High school: Billings Central at Hardin, 2 p.m.

High school: Laurel at Frenchtown Invitational

TENNIS

High school: Missoula Invitational

High school: Billings Central at Elks Invitational, 8 a.m., Glendive

TRACK AND FIELD

College men and women: MSU Billings at Idaho State, Day 2

High school: Glendive Elks Invitational, 10 a.m.

High school: Butte Invitational, 10 a.m.

On TV

Note: Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

8:30 a.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.

9 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The A-GAME 200, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.

1 p.m.

NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 15, Nashville, Tenn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas

Noon

ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Tennessee

2 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Notre Dame

3 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Purdue

5 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech

ESPNU — Texas at TCU

SECN — Missouri at Florida

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

BTN — Maryland Spring Game: From College Park, Md.

1 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers Spring Game: From New Brunswick, N.J.

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon Spring Game: From Eugene, Ore.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

ESPNU — Syracuse at Duke

6 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers at Maryland, Quarterfinal

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Georgia Tech

Noon

ACCN — Boston College at Louisville

ESPN2 — LSU at Alabama

1 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Florida

2 p.m.

FS2 — UConn at DePaul

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Tennessee at Arkansas

SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.

COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Championship, Ojai, Calif.

COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Championship, Ojai, Calif.

GOLF

11 a.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore (Taped)

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Third Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

7 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

7 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs Slovakia, Semifinal, Basel, Switzerland

11 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Sweden vs Canada, Semifinal, Basel, Switzerland

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NLL: Colorado at San Diego

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simón (Bantamweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Washington

2 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at NY Mets OR Chicago Cubs at Miami

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at San Diego OR Philadelphia at Houston (3 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FS1 — St. Louis at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Denver, Game 1

NFL DRAFT

10 a.m.

ABC — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPN — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Kansas City, Mo.

NFLN — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Kansas City, Mo.

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 6

6 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: New Jersey at NY Islanders, Game 6

8 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 6

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brentford

11:30 a.m.

FOX — MLS: Atlanta United at Nashville SC

USFL FOOTBALL

10:30 a.m.

USA — New Orleans at Birmingham

5 p.m.

FOX — Houston at Memphis

XFL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN — South Division Championship: Arlington at Houston