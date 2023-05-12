Local Events
BIG SKY STATE GAMES
Flag football: 8-Man adult tournament, Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High school: LaVerne Combo, Butte
TENNIS
High school: Billings Flighted Tournament, 9 a.m., Pioneer Park
High school: Lewistown Invitational, 9 a.m.
High school: Central B-C, Great Falls
TRACK AND FIELD
College men and women: GNAC Championships, Day 1, in Portland, Ore.
High school: Livingston Invitational, 10 a.m.
High school: 5B, Belgrade
High school: 5C, Laurel, 8:30 a.m.
High school: 6C, Laurel, 8:30 a.m.
High school: 8C, Great Falls
High school: 10C, Great Falls
On TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at North Melbourne
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Buckle Up South Carolina 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3:30 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida
5 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at North Carolina
6:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Stanford
SECN — Mississippi St. at LSU
9:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tampa, Fla.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Storrs, Conn.
11 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, South Bend, Ind.
Noon
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Oklahoma City
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, South Bend, Ind.
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fayetteville, Ark.
4 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Urbana, Ill.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Storrs, Conn.
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fayetteville, Ark.
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tucson, Ariz.
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Urbana, Ill.
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St.
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tucson, Ariz.
GOLF
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
7 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. U.S., Group A, Tampere, Finland
11 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Canada, Group B, Riga, Latvia
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
2 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 296 Main Card: Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards (Middleweights), Paris
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Baltimore
6:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Chicago Cubs at Minnesota
APPLETV+ — Kansas City at Milwaukee
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Texas at Oakland (9:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
5:40 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Miami, Game 6
8 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at LA Lakers, Game 6
NHL HOCKEY (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto, Game 5
8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vegas, Game 5
BULL RIDING
7 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The World Finals, Day 1, Fort Worth, Texas