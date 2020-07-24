Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Local events

LEGION BASEBALL

Laurel Dodgers at Bozeman Bucks A (2), 5 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE

Montana District 1 Little League Baseball Tournament of Champions, Juniors Championship, 6 p.m., Dehler Park

MOTORSPORTS

Great American Championship Motorcycle Hill Climb, 1 p.m., professional; 8 a.m., trophy, Billings Motorcycle Club

GOLF

Montana State Golf Association Women's State & Senior Amateur Championships, Mid-Am Championship, Riverside CC, Bozeman

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 2 p.m., ESPN

MLB: Detroit at Cincinnati, 4 p.m., MLBN

MLB: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 5 p.m., ESPN

MLB: Seattle at Houston, 7 p.m., MLBN

MLB: LA. Angels at Oakland, 8 p.m., ESPN

BASKETBALL

NBA: Exhibition, Oklahoma City vs. Boston, 3 p.m., NBATV

NBA: Exhibition, Houston vs. Toronto, 5:30 p.m., NBATV

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The British Masters, third round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The 3M Open, second round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga Live, 11 a.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

BELLATOR 42, Ricky Bandejas vs. Sergio Pettis, bantamweights, 8 p.m., Paramount 

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR: Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200, 5 p.m., FS1

ARCA Menards Series: Kansas ARCA 150, 8 p.m., FS1

RUGBY

NRL: Sydney at New Zealand, 11 p.m., FS1

Super Rugby: Wellington at Christchurch, 1 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2

NRL: St. George Illawarra at Cronulla-Sutherland, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1

TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round-Robin & Finals, 8 a.m., TENNIS

WTT: Orange Country vs. Philadelphia; The 2020 (Re)Open, GVC Eastern European Championship, men's final, 1 p.m., TENNIS

WTT: Washington vs. Chicago, 5 p.m., ESPN2

