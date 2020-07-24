Local events
LEGION BASEBALL
Laurel Dodgers at Bozeman Bucks A (2), 5 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE
Montana District 1 Little League Baseball Tournament of Champions, Juniors Championship, 6 p.m., Dehler Park
MOTORSPORTS
Great American Championship Motorcycle Hill Climb, 1 p.m., professional; 8 a.m., trophy, Billings Motorcycle Club
GOLF
Montana State Golf Association Women's State & Senior Amateur Championships, Mid-Am Championship, Riverside CC, Bozeman
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 2 p.m., ESPN
MLB: Detroit at Cincinnati, 4 p.m., MLBN
MLB: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 5 p.m., ESPN
MLB: Seattle at Houston, 7 p.m., MLBN
MLB: LA. Angels at Oakland, 8 p.m., ESPN
BASKETBALL
NBA: Exhibition, Oklahoma City vs. Boston, 3 p.m., NBATV
NBA: Exhibition, Houston vs. Toronto, 5:30 p.m., NBATV
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The British Masters, third round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The 3M Open, second round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga Live, 11 a.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
BELLATOR 42, Ricky Bandejas vs. Sergio Pettis, bantamweights, 8 p.m., Paramount
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR: Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200, 5 p.m., FS1
ARCA Menards Series: Kansas ARCA 150, 8 p.m., FS1
RUGBY
NRL: Sydney at New Zealand, 11 p.m., FS1
Super Rugby: Wellington at Christchurch, 1 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2
NRL: St. George Illawarra at Cronulla-Sutherland, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1
TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round-Robin & Finals, 8 a.m., TENNIS
WTT: Orange Country vs. Philadelphia; The 2020 (Re)Open, GVC Eastern European Championship, men's final, 1 p.m., TENNIS
WTT: Washington vs. Chicago, 5 p.m., ESPN2
