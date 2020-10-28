 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

No local events scheduled

On TV

GOLF

College: The East Lake Cup, Match Play Championship, 1 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America's day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2

SOCCER

MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City SC, 5:30 p.m., FS1

UEHA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped), 6 p.m., CBSSN

UEHA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped), 8 p.m., CBSSN

MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland, 8 p.m., ESPN

VOLLEYBALL

College: Georgia at Tennessee, 5 p.m., ESPNU

College: Auburn at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SECN

College: Kentucky at Missouri, 7 p.m., ESPNU

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News