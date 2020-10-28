Local events
No local events scheduled
On TV
GOLF
College: The East Lake Cup, Match Play Championship, 1 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America's day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2
SOCCER
MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City SC, 5:30 p.m., FS1
UEHA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped), 6 p.m., CBSSN
UEHA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped), 8 p.m., CBSSN
MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland, 8 p.m., ESPN
VOLLEYBALL
College: Georgia at Tennessee, 5 p.m., ESPNU
College: Auburn at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SECN
College: Kentucky at Missouri, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!