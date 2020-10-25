Local events
No local events scheduled
On TV
BASEBALL
World Series: Game 5, L.A Dodgers vs Tampa Bay, 6:08 p.m., FOX
FOOTBALL
NFL: Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 11 a.m., CBS
NFL: Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 2:05 p.m., FOX
NFL: Kansas City at Denver, 2:25 p.m., CBS
NFL: Seattle at Arizona, 6:20 p.m., NBC
GOLF
LPGA: The LPGA Drive on Championship, final round, 11 a.m., GOLF
PGA: The Zozo Chamionship, final round, 3 p.m., GOLF
MOTORSPORTS
Formula One: Portugese Grand Prix, 7:05 a.m., ESPN2
NASCAR: Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series, The SpeedyCash.com 400, 10 a.m., FS1
NHRA: The Spring Nationals, noon, FS1
IndyCar: The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, 12:30 p.m., NBC
NASCAR: Cup Series, The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP and Cologne-ATP, 7:30 a.m., TENNIS
On radio and Internet
