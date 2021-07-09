Local events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
Legion: Laurel at Dickinson, North Dakota, Tournament
Legion: Billings Royals at Bozeman Round Robin
Legion: Gopher Classic, Billings Scarlets vs. New Prague, at Eden Prairie, Minn., 4 p.m.
BIG SKY STATE GAMES
Swimming: Last Chance Splash Waterpark, in Helena, 5:45 p.m.
Volleyball: Seventh and Eighth Grade, at Billings Skyview, 8 a.m.
RODEO
PRCA: Wold Horse Stampede, Wolf Point
NRA/NWRA: East Helena
On TV
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa
7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Corn Belt 150, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
3 p.m.
NBCSN — American Century Championship: First Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio (Taped)
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
6 p.m.
MLBN — NY Yankees at Houston OR Detroit at Minnesota
8 p.m.
ROOT — LA Angels at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.
FS2 — Copa América: Peru vs. Colombia, 3rd Place Match, Brasília, Brazil
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon
NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Monaco
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATL: The Stars and Stripes Classic, Atlanta
WNBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta at Connecticut
NBATV — New York at Indiana
7 p.m.
ESPN — Seattle at Phoenix
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com