 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

Legion: Laurel at Dickinson, North Dakota, Tournament

Legion: Billings Royals at Bozeman Round Robin

Legion: Gopher Classic, Billings Scarlets vs. New Prague, at Eden Prairie, Minn., 4 p.m.

BIG SKY STATE GAMES

Swimming: Last Chance Splash Waterpark, in Helena, 5:45 p.m.

Volleyball: Seventh and Eighth Grade, at Billings Skyview, 8 a.m. 

RODEO

PRCA: Wold Horse Stampede, Wolf Point

NRA/NWRA: East Helena

On TV

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Corn Belt 150, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa

GOLF

11 a.m. 

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

3 p.m.

NBCSN — American Century Championship: First Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio (Taped)

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

6 p.m.

MLBN — NY Yankees at Houston OR Detroit at Minnesota

8 p.m.

ROOT — LA Angels at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6 p.m.

FS2 — Copa América: Peru vs. Colombia, 3rd Place Match, Brasília, Brazil

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon

NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Monaco

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATL: The Stars and Stripes Classic, Atlanta

WNBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlanta at Connecticut

NBATV — New York at Indiana

7 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at Phoenix

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News