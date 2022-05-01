Local events
BULL RIDING
PBR: Unleash The Beast Cooper Tires Invitational, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 1:45 p.m.
BASEBALL
Legion: Powell, Wyo., at Laurel (2), 1 p.m.
Legion: Miles City at Billings Scarlets (2), Pirtz Field, 1 p.m.
Legion: Great Falls at Billings Royals (2), Dehler Park, 1 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
NBC — IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The DuraMAX Drydene 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware
People are also reading…
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.
BULL RIDING
Noon
CBS — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Billings, (Taped)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Round 3 & Championship Round, Billings (Taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Florida
11 a.m.
ESPN — Mississippi at Arkansas
Noon
BTN — Michigan at Purdue
1 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Missouri
2 p.m.
ESPNU — UC Irvine at Long Beach St.
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Utah
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
ESPNU — Notre Dame at Syracuse
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Duke
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, South Bend, Ind.
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Boston College, Semifinal, South Bend, Ind.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
9 a.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Boston College
10 a.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
ESPN2 — Florida at LSU
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Arizona St.
4 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Mississippi
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Final Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
10:30 a.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Landshut, Germany
MLB BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.
MLBN — Houston at Toronto
2:30 p.m.
MLBN — Detroit at LA Dodgers
5 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at NY Mets
ESPN2 — Philadelphia at NY Mets (Kay-Rod Cast)
NBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 1
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Memphis, Game 1
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Fiorentina at AC Milan
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Everton
9:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United
10 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Udinese
2 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Nashville SC
8 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United FC at LAFC
USFL FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.
USA — Pittsburgh vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.