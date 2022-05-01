 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BULL RIDING

PBR: Unleash The Beast Cooper Tires Invitational, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 1:45 p.m.

BASEBALL

Legion: Powell, Wyo., at Laurel (2), 1 p.m.

Legion: Miles City at Billings Scarlets (2), Pirtz Field, 1 p.m.

Legion: Great Falls at Billings Royals (2), Dehler Park, 1 p.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.

NBC — IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The DuraMAX Drydene 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.

BULL RIDING

Noon

CBS — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Billings, (Taped)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Round 3 & Championship Round, Billings (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Florida

11 a.m.

ESPN — Mississippi at Arkansas

Noon

BTN — Michigan at Purdue

1 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Missouri

2 p.m.

ESPNU — UC Irvine at Long Beach St.

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Utah

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

ESPNU — Notre Dame at Syracuse

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Duke

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, South Bend, Ind.

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Boston College, Semifinal, South Bend, Ind.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

9 a.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Boston College

10 a.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

ESPN2 — Florida at LSU

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Arizona St.

4 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Mississippi

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Final Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

10:30 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Landshut, Germany

MLB BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

MLBN — Houston at Toronto 

2:30 p.m.

MLBN — Detroit at LA Dodgers 

5 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at NY Mets

ESPN2 — Philadelphia at NY Mets (Kay-Rod Cast)

NBA BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 1

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Memphis, Game 1

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Fiorentina at AC Milan

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Everton

9:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United

10 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Udinese

2 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Nashville SC

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United FC at LAFC

USFL FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.

USA — Pittsburgh vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.

