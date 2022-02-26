Local events

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana State Billings at Northwest Nazarene, 8:30 p.m.

College women: Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain, Frontier semifinals, 7 p.m., Fortin Center

College women: Montana State Billings at Northwest Nazarene, 6:15 p.m.

College women: Montana State at Montana, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Senior at Great Falls, 2 p.m.

High school boys: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 2 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Skyview at Bozeman, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Great Falls at Billings Senior, 2 p.m.

High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 2 p.m.

High school girls: Bozeman at Billings Skyview, 4 p.m.

High school: Eastern A, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

High school boys: Northern B, Glasgow High School

SKI RACING

College: Rocky Mountain College at USCSA Western Region Championships, men's and women's slalom, 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Red Lodge Mountain

On TV

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif.

Noon

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif.

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Production Alliance 300, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif.

BOXING

8 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship: Chris Colbert vs. Hector Luis Garcia (Featherweights), Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

CBS — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

CBSSN — Elon at Northeastern

ESPN — Purdue at Michigan St.

ESPN2 — Florida at Georgia

ESPNU — Miami (Ohio) at Toledo

10:30 a.m.

USA — Duquesne at Rhode Island

11 a.m.

FOX — Butler at Marquette

SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi St.

Noon

CBS — Kentucky at Arkansas

CBSSN — Navy at Colgate

ESPN — North Carolina at NC State

ESPN2 — Texas at West Virginia

ESPNU — Iowa St. at Kansas

12:30 p.m.

USA — Fordham at Davidson

1 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Boston College

1:30 p.m.

FOX — Seton Hall at Xavier

SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi

2 p.m.

CBS — UCLA at Oregon St.

CBSSN — S. Illinois at Drake

ESPN — Auburn at Tennessee

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Virginia

ESPNU — CIAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Baltimore

2:30 p.m.

USA — VCU at UMass

3 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

4 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Rutgers

CBSSN — St. Bonaventure at St. Joseph's

ESPN — Duke at Syracuse

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at TCU

ESPNU — Loyola of Chicago at N. Iowa

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Washington

SECN — South Carolina at Alabama

5 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Wake Forest

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Nevada at Wyoming

ESPN — Kansas at Baylor

ESPN2 — Arizona at Colorado

ESPNU — Pepperdine at BYU

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at Providence

PAC-12N — Stanford at California

SECN — Missouri at LSU

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at UNLV

ESPN — Gonzaga at St. Mary's (Cal)

ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Oregon

ESPNU — Arizona St. at Utah

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado St. at Utah St.

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Long Beach St. at UC Irvine

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, PGA National - The Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, Omni Tucson National - Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, PGA National - The Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Brooklyn at Milwaukee

NHL HOCKEY

10:30 a.m.

NHLN — Washington at Philadelphia

1 p.m.

ABC — NY Rangers at Pittsburgh

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Tampa Bay at Nashville

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Doha- WTA Finals

Noon

TENNIS — Santiago-ATP Semifinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Acapulco-ATP Final; Guadalajara-WTA Semifinals

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

High school: All Billings Central games at the Eastern A on 1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com

High school boys: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 2 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

