Local events
BASKETBALL
College men: Montana State Billings at Northwest Nazarene, 8:30 p.m.
College women: Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain, Frontier semifinals, 7 p.m., Fortin Center
College women: Montana State Billings at Northwest Nazarene, 6:15 p.m.
College women: Montana State at Montana, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Senior at Great Falls, 2 p.m.
High school boys: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 2 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Skyview at Bozeman, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Great Falls at Billings Senior, 2 p.m.
High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 2 p.m.
High school girls: Bozeman at Billings Skyview, 4 p.m.
High school: Eastern A, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
High school boys: Northern B, Glasgow High School
SKI RACING
College: Rocky Mountain College at USCSA Western Region Championships, men's and women's slalom, 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Red Lodge Mountain
On TV
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif.
Noon
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif.
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Production Alliance 300, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif.
BOXING
8 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship: Chris Colbert vs. Hector Luis Garcia (Featherweights), Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
CBS — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
CBSSN — Elon at Northeastern
ESPN — Purdue at Michigan St.
ESPN2 — Florida at Georgia
ESPNU — Miami (Ohio) at Toledo
10:30 a.m.
USA — Duquesne at Rhode Island
11 a.m.
FOX — Butler at Marquette
SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi St.
Noon
CBS — Kentucky at Arkansas
CBSSN — Navy at Colgate
ESPN — North Carolina at NC State
ESPN2 — Texas at West Virginia
ESPNU — Iowa St. at Kansas
12:30 p.m.
USA — Fordham at Davidson
1 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Boston College
1:30 p.m.
FOX — Seton Hall at Xavier
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi
2 p.m.
CBS — UCLA at Oregon St.
CBSSN — S. Illinois at Drake
ESPN — Auburn at Tennessee
ESPN2 — Florida St. at Virginia
ESPNU — CIAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Baltimore
2:30 p.m.
USA — VCU at UMass
3 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
4 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Rutgers
CBSSN — St. Bonaventure at St. Joseph's
ESPN — Duke at Syracuse
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at TCU
ESPNU — Loyola of Chicago at N. Iowa
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Washington
SECN — South Carolina at Alabama
5 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Wake Forest
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada at Wyoming
ESPN — Kansas at Baylor
ESPN2 — Arizona at Colorado
ESPNU — Pepperdine at BYU
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Creighton at Providence
PAC-12N — Stanford at California
SECN — Missouri at LSU
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at UNLV
ESPN — Gonzaga at St. Mary's (Cal)
ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Oregon
ESPNU — Arizona St. at Utah
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Colorado St. at Utah St.
10 p.m.
ESPNU — Long Beach St. at UC Irvine
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, PGA National - The Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, Omni Tucson National - Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, PGA National - The Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Brooklyn at Milwaukee
NHL HOCKEY
10:30 a.m.
NHLN — Washington at Philadelphia
1 p.m.
ABC — NY Rangers at Pittsburgh
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Tampa Bay at Nashville
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Doha- WTA Finals
Noon
TENNIS — Santiago-ATP Semifinals
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Acapulco-ATP Final; Guadalajara-WTA Semifinals
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school: All Billings Central games at the Eastern A on 1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com
High school boys: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 2 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com