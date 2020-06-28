Local events
LEGION BASEBALL
Goldsmith Gallery tournament, at Dehler Park and Pirtz Field
BIG SKY STATE GAMES
Archery, Blue Creek Sport Shooting Complex
MOTORSPORTS
Nitro National Pro Hillclimb, 9 a.m., Columbus
On TV
BULL RIDING
PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, 9 a.m., CBSSN
PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, 11 a.m., CBS
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, final round, 11 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, final round, 1 p.m., CBS
Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, final round, 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2
Trackside Live!, 2 p.m., NBCSN
America's Day at the Races: 4:30 p.m., FS2
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR: Xfinity Series, The Pocono Green 225, 10:30 a.m., FS1
MotoAmerica Superbike: Road America, 12:30 p.m., FS1
NASCAR: Cup Series, The Pocono 350, 2 p.m., FS1
SOCCER
Premier League: Southampton at Watford, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN
Serie A: Hellas Verona at Sassuolo, 11:25 a.m., ESPN
TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Singles, 3rd place and final, 6 a.m., TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 round-robin, 9:30 a.m., TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 round-robin, 1 p.m., TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 6, Credit One Bank Invitational, 2 p.m., TENNIS
