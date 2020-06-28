Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

LEGION BASEBALL

Goldsmith Gallery tournament, at Dehler Park and Pirtz Field

BIG SKY STATE GAMES

Archery, Blue Creek Sport Shooting Complex

MOTORSPORTS

Nitro National Pro Hillclimb, 9 a.m., Columbus

On TV

BULL RIDING

PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, 9 a.m., CBSSN

PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, 11 a.m., CBS

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, final round, 11 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, final round, 1 p.m., CBS

Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, final round, 4 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2

Trackside Live!, 2 p.m., NBCSN

America's Day at the Races: 4:30 p.m., FS2

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR: Xfinity Series, The Pocono Green 225, 10:30 a.m., FS1

MotoAmerica Superbike: Road America, 12:30 p.m., FS1

NASCAR: Cup Series, The Pocono 350, 2 p.m., FS1

SOCCER

Premier League: Southampton at Watford, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN

Serie A: Hellas Verona at Sassuolo, 11:25 a.m., ESPN

TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Singles, 3rd place and final, 6 a.m., TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 round-robin, 9:30 a.m., TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 round-robin, 1 p.m., TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 6, Credit One Bank Invitational, 2 p.m., TENNIS

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News