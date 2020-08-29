 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Laurel at Sidney, 10 a.m.

SOCCER

High school boys: Frenchtown at Billings Central, 10 a.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Great Falls at Billings Senior, 2 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Billings Skyview at Bozeman, 5 p.m.

High school girls: Great Falls at Billings Senior, noon, Amend Park

High school girls: Frenchtown at Billings Central, noon, Amend Park

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Bozeman, 7 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

NHRA Lucas Oil Regional Doubleheader, Yellowstone Drag Strip, 9 a.m. 

Kenny Wallace A-Mod Racing Experience, ASCS Sprint Cars, IMCA A-Mods, B-Mods, Street Stocks, Big Sky Speedway, gates open at 5:30 p.m., with racing at 7 p.m. 

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: Atlanta at Philadelphia or Cleveland at St. Louis, 11 a.m., FOX

MLB: Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, noon, FS1

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 2 p.m., MLBN

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati or Minnesota at Detroit, 4:30 p.m., MLBN

MLB: Seattle at L.A. Angels, 7:30 p.m., MLBN or ROOT

BASKETBALL

WNBA: New York vs. Las Vegas, 10 a.m, CBSSN

WNBA: Seattle vs Chicago, noon, ABC

NBA: Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

WNBA: Dallas vs. Indiana, 2 p.m., CBS

NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 5, 4:30 p.m., TNT

BA: Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, Game 5, 7 p.m., TNT

BOXING

PBC Fight Night: Undercard bouts, 4 p.m., FS1

PBC Fight Night: Erislandy Lara vs. Greg Vendetti, junior middleweights, 6 p.m., FOX

BULL RIDING

PBR: The WinStar World Casino & Resort Invitational, 7 p.m., CBSSN

CYCLING

Tour de France: Stage 1, 6 a.m., NBCSN

FOOTBALL

College: Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas, 7 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, third round, 10 a.m., GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, third round, 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, third round, 1 p.m., NBC

LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, second round, 3 p.m., GOLF

HOCKEY

NHL: Playoffs, Eastern Conference, second round, Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 4, 10 a.m., NBC

NHL: Playoffs, Eastern Conference, second round, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, Game 3, 5 p.m., NBCSN

NHL: Playoffs, Western Conference, second round, Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 3, 7:45 p.m., NBCSN

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga Live, 11 a.m., FS1

NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night: Prelims, undercard bouts, 4 p.m., ESPN

MOTORSPORTS

IndyCar: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Race 1, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN

Motamerica Superbike: Day 1, 4 p.m., FS2

NASCAR: Cup Series, The Coke Zero Sugar 400, 5:30 p.m., NBC

SOCCER

MLS: N.Y. Red Bulls at New England, 6 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, doubles finals, 1 p.m., TENNIS

WTA: The Western and Southern Open, singles final, 5 p.m., TENNIS

ATP: The Western and Southern Open, singles final, 7 p.m., TENNIS

 

 

