Local events
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Laurel at Sidney, 10 a.m.
SOCCER
High school boys: Frenchtown at Billings Central, 10 a.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Great Falls at Billings Senior, 2 p.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Billings Skyview at Bozeman, 5 p.m.
High school girls: Great Falls at Billings Senior, noon, Amend Park
High school girls: Frenchtown at Billings Central, noon, Amend Park
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Bozeman, 7 p.m.
MOTORSPORTS
NHRA Lucas Oil Regional Doubleheader, Yellowstone Drag Strip, 9 a.m.
Kenny Wallace A-Mod Racing Experience, ASCS Sprint Cars, IMCA A-Mods, B-Mods, Street Stocks, Big Sky Speedway, gates open at 5:30 p.m., with racing at 7 p.m.
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: Atlanta at Philadelphia or Cleveland at St. Louis, 11 a.m., FOX
MLB: Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, noon, FS1
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 2 p.m., MLBN
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati or Minnesota at Detroit, 4:30 p.m., MLBN
MLB: Seattle at L.A. Angels, 7:30 p.m., MLBN or ROOT
BASKETBALL
WNBA: New York vs. Las Vegas, 10 a.m, CBSSN
WNBA: Seattle vs Chicago, noon, ABC
NBA: Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
WNBA: Dallas vs. Indiana, 2 p.m., CBS
NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 5, 4:30 p.m., TNT
BA: Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, Game 5, 7 p.m., TNT
BOXING
PBC Fight Night: Undercard bouts, 4 p.m., FS1
PBC Fight Night: Erislandy Lara vs. Greg Vendetti, junior middleweights, 6 p.m., FOX
BULL RIDING
PBR: The WinStar World Casino & Resort Invitational, 7 p.m., CBSSN
CYCLING
Tour de France: Stage 1, 6 a.m., NBCSN
FOOTBALL
College: Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas, 7 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, third round, 10 a.m., GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, third round, 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, third round, 1 p.m., NBC
LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, second round, 3 p.m., GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL: Playoffs, Eastern Conference, second round, Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 4, 10 a.m., NBC
NHL: Playoffs, Eastern Conference, second round, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, Game 3, 5 p.m., NBCSN
NHL: Playoffs, Western Conference, second round, Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 3, 7:45 p.m., NBCSN
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga Live, 11 a.m., FS1
NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night: Prelims, undercard bouts, 4 p.m., ESPN
MOTORSPORTS
IndyCar: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Race 1, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
Motamerica Superbike: Day 1, 4 p.m., FS2
NASCAR: Cup Series, The Coke Zero Sugar 400, 5:30 p.m., NBC
SOCCER
MLS: N.Y. Red Bulls at New England, 6 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, doubles finals, 1 p.m., TENNIS
WTA: The Western and Southern Open, singles final, 5 p.m., TENNIS
ATP: The Western and Southern Open, singles final, 7 p.m., TENNIS
