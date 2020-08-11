You have permission to edit this article.
Local events

No local events scheduled

On TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL: Collingwood at Adelaide, 2:30 a.m., FS1

AFL: Essendon at Gold Coast, 3 a.m. (Wednesday), FS1

BASEBALL

MLB: Kansas City at Cincinnati OR Miami at Toronto, 4:30 p.m., MLBN

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 5 p.m., FS1

MLB: Oakland at LA Angels OR Seattle at Texas, 7:30 p.m., MLBN

BASKETBALL

NBA Seeding Games: Houston vs. San Antonio, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., noon, NBATV

NBA Seeding Games: Portland vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4:30 p.m., TNT

WNBA: Las Vegas vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 5 p.m., ESPN2

NBA Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. Sacramento, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m., TNT

WNBA: Washington vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m, ESPN2

HOCKEY

NHL Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 1 p.m., NBCSN

NHL Western Conference First Round: Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

NHL Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 6 p.m., NBCSN

NHL Western Conference First Round: Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

UEFA Europa League: Inter Milan vs. Bayer Leverkusen, Quarterfinal (taped), 4:30 p.m., CBSSN

UEFA Europa League: Manchester United vs. FC Copenhagen, Quarterfinal (taped), 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

MLS is Back Tournament: Portland vs. Orlando City SC, The Final, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m., ESPN

UEFA Europa League: TBA, Quarterfinal (taped), 9 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

Prague-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m., TENNIS

Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds, 9 a.m., TENNIS

Prague-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS

