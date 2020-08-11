Local events
No local events scheduled
On TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL: Collingwood at Adelaide, 2:30 a.m., FS1
AFL: Essendon at Gold Coast, 3 a.m. (Wednesday), FS1
BASEBALL
MLB: Kansas City at Cincinnati OR Miami at Toronto, 4:30 p.m., MLBN
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 5 p.m., FS1
MLB: Oakland at LA Angels OR Seattle at Texas, 7:30 p.m., MLBN
BASKETBALL
NBA Seeding Games: Houston vs. San Antonio, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., noon, NBATV
NBA Seeding Games: Portland vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4:30 p.m., TNT
WNBA: Las Vegas vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 5 p.m., ESPN2
NBA Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. Sacramento, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m., TNT
WNBA: Washington vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m, ESPN2
HOCKEY
NHL Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 1 p.m., NBCSN
NHL Western Conference First Round: Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
NHL Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 6 p.m., NBCSN
NHL Western Conference First Round: Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
UEFA Europa League: Inter Milan vs. Bayer Leverkusen, Quarterfinal (taped), 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
UEFA Europa League: Manchester United vs. FC Copenhagen, Quarterfinal (taped), 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
MLS is Back Tournament: Portland vs. Orlando City SC, The Final, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m., ESPN
UEFA Europa League: TBA, Quarterfinal (taped), 9 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
Prague-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m., TENNIS
Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds, 9 a.m., TENNIS
Prague-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!