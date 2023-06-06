Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings, 6:35 p.m.
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
TBS — NY Mets at Atlanta
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at San Diego OR Chicago Cubs at LA Angels
TENNIS
2 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris
People are also reading…
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Indiana at Chicago
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Los Angeles at Seattle
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Missoula, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com