Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Miles City at Laurel, 5 p.m.

High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings West, 7 p.m. 

High school: Billings Central at Lewistown, 7 p.m.

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: World Series, Tampa Bay vs. LA Dodgers, Game 1, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, 6 p.m., FOX

CYCLING

UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 1, Irun to Arrate. Eibar, 107 miles, (taped), 11 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage, 1 p.m., CBSSN

CONCACAF League: Arcahaie FC vs. Verdes FC, Preliminary Round, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 6 p.m., FS2

MLS: FC Dallas at Nashville SC, 6:30 p.m., FS1

CONCACAF League: CD FAS vs. Managua, Preliminary Round, San Salvador, El Salvador, 8 p.m., FS2

