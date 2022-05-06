Local Events
BASEBALL
College: Central Washington at MSU Billings, noon, Dehler Park (2)
SOFTBALL
High school: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 4 p.m., Central Park
High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings West, 5 p.m., Will James
High school: Billings Central at Glendive, 5 p.m.
TENNIS
High school: Billings Central Mayfair Invitational
TRACK AND FIELD
High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 3:30 p.m.
High school: Bozeman at Billings West, 3:30 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
12:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
3:25 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Dead On Tools 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Clemson
6 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Mississippi St.
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
8 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: FAU vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
9 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. vs. Loyola Marymount, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
10 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgia St. vs. TCU, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
11 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. UCLA, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
Noon
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.
1 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.
2 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Winners Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.
3 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Winners Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Notre Dame
ESPN2 — Northwestern at Minnesota
4 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Tennessee
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona St.
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.
HORSE RACING
9:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
11 a.m.
USA — Kentucky Oaks Day: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
2 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 280 Main Card: Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo (Heavyweights), Paris
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — PFL 3 Main Card: Welterweights & Women's Lightweights, Arlington, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs
NBA BASKETBALL
5:10 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 3
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Boston, Game 3
5:30 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 3
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 3
8 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 3
TENNIS
Noon
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Quarterfinals
USFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
FS1 — Philadelphia vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
NBATV — Los Angeles at Chicago
8 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Phoenix