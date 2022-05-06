Local Events

BASEBALL

College: Central Washington at MSU Billings, noon, Dehler Park (2)

SOFTBALL

High school: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 4 p.m., Central Park

High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings West, 5 p.m., Will James

High school: Billings Central at Glendive, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

High school: Billings Central Mayfair Invitational

TRACK AND FIELD

High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 3:30 p.m.

High school: Bozeman at Billings West, 3:30 p.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

12:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

3:25 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Dead On Tools 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Clemson

6 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Mississippi St.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

8 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: FAU vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

9 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. vs. Loyola Marymount, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

10 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgia St. vs. TCU, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

11 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. UCLA, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.

1 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.

2 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Winners Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Winners Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Notre Dame

ESPN2 — Northwestern at Minnesota

4 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Tennessee

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona St.

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.

HORSE RACING

9:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

11 a.m.

USA — Kentucky Oaks Day: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

2 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 280 Main Card: Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo (Heavyweights), Paris

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — PFL 3 Main Card: Welterweights & Women's Lightweights, Arlington, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

NBA BASKETBALL

5:10 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 3

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Boston, Game 3

5:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 3

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 3

8 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 3

TENNIS

Noon

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Quarterfinals

USFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FS1 — Philadelphia vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — Los Angeles at Chicago

8 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Phoenix

