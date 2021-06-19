 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

FOOTBALL

High school: 74th Montana East-West Shrine Game, Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium, 7 p.m.

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Grand Junction at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park

Legion: Laurel at Glendive (2), 1 p.m.

Legion: Kalispell at Billings Scarlets (2), Pirtz Field, noon

RUNNING

42nd Annual Heart & Sole Run, downtown Billings, 5K (8 a.m.), 2-mile (9 a.m.)

RODEO

NRA/NWRA: Gardiner, Wilsall

College: College National Finals Rodeo, Ford Wyoming Center, Casper, Wyo.

On TV

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: NC State vs. Stanford, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.

5 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: Arizona vs. Vanderbilt, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

9 a.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif.

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Grand Rapids, Mich.

5 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

CBS — 74th Montana East-West Shrine Game, 7 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Oakland at NY Yankees OR Miami at Chicago Cubs (2 p.m.)

2 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at Kansas City OR Minnesota at Texas (Joined in Progress)

5 p.m.

FOX — Cincinnati at San Diego OR Chicago White Sox at Houston OR St. Louis at Atlanta

8 p.m.

FS1 — Detroit at LA Angels

ROOT — Tampa Bay at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, Game 7

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

USA — Stanley Cup Semifinal: Tampa Bay at NY Islanders, Game 4

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9:30 a.m.

ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Portugal vs. Germany, Group F, Munich

12:30 p.m.

ABC — UEFA European Championship: Spain vs. Poland, Group E, Seville, Spain

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

2 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: OL Reign at North Carolina

SWIMMING

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying Heats, Omaha, Neb. (Taped)

7 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Omaha, Neb.

TRACK AND FIELD

6 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying Rounds, Eugene, Ore.

8 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

CBS — Connecticut at Chicago

On Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

High school: 74th Montana East-West Shrine Game, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Grand Junction at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

