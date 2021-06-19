Local events
FOOTBALL
High school: 74th Montana East-West Shrine Game, Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium, 7 p.m.
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Grand Junction at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park
Legion: Laurel at Glendive (2), 1 p.m.
Legion: Kalispell at Billings Scarlets (2), Pirtz Field, noon
RUNNING
42nd Annual Heart & Sole Run, downtown Billings, 5K (8 a.m.), 2-mile (9 a.m.)
RODEO
NRA/NWRA: Gardiner, Wilsall
College: College National Finals Rodeo, Ford Wyoming Center, Casper, Wyo.
On TV
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: NC State vs. Stanford, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.
5 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: Arizona vs. Vanderbilt, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
9 a.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif.
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Grand Rapids, Mich.
5 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
CBS — 74th Montana East-West Shrine Game, 7 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Oakland at NY Yankees OR Miami at Chicago Cubs (2 p.m.)
2 p.m.
MLBN — Boston at Kansas City OR Minnesota at Texas (Joined in Progress)
5 p.m.
FOX — Cincinnati at San Diego OR Chicago White Sox at Houston OR St. Louis at Atlanta
8 p.m.
FS1 — Detroit at LA Angels
ROOT — Tampa Bay at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, Game 7
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
USA — Stanley Cup Semifinal: Tampa Bay at NY Islanders, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9:30 a.m.
ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Portugal vs. Germany, Group F, Munich
12:30 p.m.
ABC — UEFA European Championship: Spain vs. Poland, Group E, Seville, Spain
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: OL Reign at North Carolina
SWIMMING
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying Heats, Omaha, Neb. (Taped)
7 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Omaha, Neb.
TRACK AND FIELD
6 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying Rounds, Eugene, Ore.
8 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore.
WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
CBS — Connecticut at Chicago
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
High school: 74th Montana East-West Shrine Game, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Grand Junction at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com