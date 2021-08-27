 Skip to main content
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Billings Invitational, noon, Amend Park

High school: Livingston Invitational

FOOTBALL

High school: Kalispell Flathead at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school: Billings West at Missoula Sentinel, 7 p.m., Washington Grizzly Stadium

GOLF

High school: Miles City Invitational, 10 a.m.

SOCCER

High school boys: Missoula Loyola at Billings Central, 4 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Hamilton at Lockwood, 6 p.m.

High school boys: Corvallis at Laurel, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Missoula Loyola at Billings Central, 6 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Hamilton at Lockwood, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Corvallis at Laurel, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: Montana State vs. Long Beach State, 10 a.m., at Boise State Tournament, Boise, Idaho

College: Montana State vs. Dixie State, 5:30 p.m., at Boise State Tournament, Boise, Idaho

High school: Eastern A Tip off, at Sidney

On TV

AUTO RACING

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

CFL FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Hamilton at Montreal

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

11 a.m.

BTN — UConn at Northwestern

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: Baylor vs. Minnesota, Madison, Wis.

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Second Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Milton (Ga.) at North Cobb (Ga.)

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — PFL: Featherweights & Light Heavyweights (Part 2), Playoffs, Hollywood, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox OR Milwaukee at Minnesota

8 p.m.

ROOT — Kansas City at Seattle

NFL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Kansas City

PARALYMPICS

10 p.m.

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby, Tokyo

SOCCER (MEN'S)

4:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew SC

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC

8 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana

TENNIS

Noon

TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA Semifinal 1, Chicago-WTA Semifinals

9 a.m.

ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open Qualifying, Final Round, Flushing, N.Y.

4 p.m.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP Semifinals, Cleveland-WTA Semifinal 2

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Phoenix at New York

8 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at Seattle

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

FOOTBALL

High school: Billings West at Missoula Sentinel, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

