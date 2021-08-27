Local events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Billings Invitational, noon, Amend Park
High school: Livingston Invitational
FOOTBALL
High school: Kalispell Flathead at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
High school: Billings West at Missoula Sentinel, 7 p.m., Washington Grizzly Stadium
GOLF
High school: Miles City Invitational, 10 a.m.
SOCCER
High school boys: Missoula Loyola at Billings Central, 4 p.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Hamilton at Lockwood, 6 p.m.
High school boys: Corvallis at Laurel, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Missoula Loyola at Billings Central, 6 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Hamilton at Lockwood, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Corvallis at Laurel, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Montana State vs. Long Beach State, 10 a.m., at Boise State Tournament, Boise, Idaho
College: Montana State vs. Dixie State, 5:30 p.m., at Boise State Tournament, Boise, Idaho
High school: Eastern A Tip off, at Sidney
On TV
AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
CFL FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Hamilton at Montreal
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
11 a.m.
BTN — UConn at Northwestern
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: Baylor vs. Minnesota, Madison, Wis.
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Second Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Milton (Ga.) at North Cobb (Ga.)
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — PFL: Featherweights & Light Heavyweights (Part 2), Playoffs, Hollywood, Fla.
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox OR Milwaukee at Minnesota
8 p.m.
ROOT — Kansas City at Seattle
NFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Kansas City
PARALYMPICS
10 p.m.
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby, Tokyo
SOCCER (MEN'S)
4:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew SC
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC
8 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana
TENNIS
Noon
TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA Semifinal 1, Chicago-WTA Semifinals
9 a.m.
ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open Qualifying, Final Round, Flushing, N.Y.
4 p.m.
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP Semifinals, Cleveland-WTA Semifinal 2
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Phoenix at New York
8 p.m.
NBATV — Chicago at Seattle
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
FOOTBALL
High school: Billings West at Missoula Sentinel, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com