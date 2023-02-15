Local Events
BASKETBALL
High school boys and girls: 3B at Colstrip
High school boys and girls: 4B at Red Lodge
High school boys and girls: 5B at Belgrade
High school boys and girls: 2C at Sidney
High school boys and girls: 3C at Glasgow
High school boys and girls: 6C at Columbus
High school boys and girls: 8C at Lewistown
On TV
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
People are also reading…
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Florida
5 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech
CBSSN — Xavier at Marquette
ESPN2 — Alabama at Tennessee
ESPNU — Virginia at Louisville
6:30 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.
7 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Northwestern
CBSSN — Davidson at Saint Louis
ESPN2 — Arkansas at Texas A&M
ESPNU — TCU at Iowa St.
8 p.m.
FS1 — Boise St. at Colorado St.
9 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Fresno St.
ESPNU — Oregon at Washington
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN'S)
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Grand Canyon at Southern Cal
NBA BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
ESPN — Cleveland at Philadelphia
8:05 p.m.
ESPN — New Orleans at LA Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
TNT — Chicago at Toronto
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Colorado at Minnesota
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Borussia Dortmund, Leg 1, Round of 16
2:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Mexico vs. Panama, Group A, Guatemala City
5:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Canada, Group C, Antigua, Guatemala
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school boys: Shepherd vs. Red Lodge, 4:30 p.m., ycnradio.com and ycnsports.com
High school girls: Shepherd vs. Roundup, 7:30 p.m., ycnradio.com and ycnsports.com
SPORTS TALK
Cat Chat with Montana State men's basketball coach Danny Sprinkle and MSU women's basketball coach Tricia Binford, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com