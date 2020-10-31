Local events
FOOTBALL
High school: Class A playoffs, quarterfinals, Columbia Falls at Billings Central, 1 p.m., Lockwood Stadium
SOCCER
High school girls: Class A championship, Whitefish at Laurel, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, 12:30 p.m.
High school: Great Falls at Billings West, 12:30 p.m.
High school: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, 4:30 p.m.
High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 4:30 p.m.
On TV
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR: Xfinity Series, The Draft Top 250, 1:30 p.m., NBC
FOOTBALL
College: Boston College at Clemson, 10 a.m., ABC
College: Wake Forest at Syracuse, 10 a.m., ACCN
College: Purdue at Illinois, 10 a.m., BTN
College: Memphis at Cincinnati, 10 a.m., ESPN
College: Kansas State at West Virginia, 10 a.m., ESPN2
College: Coastal Carolina at Georgia State, 10 a.m., ESPNU
College: Michigan State at Michigan, 10 a.m., FOX
College: Iowa State at Kansas, 10 a.m., FS1
College: Georgia at Kentucky, 10 a.m., SECN
College: Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 1:30 p.m., ABC
College: Louisiana State at Auburn, 1:30 p.m., CBS
College: Northwestern at Iowa, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
College: Texas Christian at Baylor, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
College: Indiana at Rutgers, 1:30 p.m., FS1
College: Virginia Tech at Louisville, 2 p.m., ACCN
College: Appalachian State at Louisiana (Monroe), 2 p.m., ESPNU
College: Texas at Oklahoma State, 2 p.m., FOX
College: Mississippi at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m., SECN
College: Boise State at Air Force, 4 p.m., CBSSN
College: Mississippi State at Alabama, 5 p.m., ESPN
College: New Mexico at San Jose State, 5 p.m., FS1
College: Ohio State at Penn State, 5:30 p.m., ABC
College: Navy at Southern Methodist, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
College: Arkansas at Texas A&M, 5:30 p.m., SECN
College: North Carolina at Virginia, 6 p.m., ACCN
College: Louisiana (Lafayette) at Texas Sate, 6 p.m., ESPNU
College: Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., FOX
College: San Diego State at Utah State, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
College: Western Kentucky at Brigham Young, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
College: Nevada at UNLV, 8:30 p.m., FS1
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, third round, 10 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS2
SOCCER
Premier: Chelsea at Burnley, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
Premier: West Ham United at Liverpool, 11:30 a.m., NBC
Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Monterrey, 9 p.m., FS2
On radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
High school: Class A playoffs, quarterfinals, Columbia Falls at Billings Central, 1 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com
High school: Class B playoffs, first round, Columbus at Red Lodge, 1 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)
High school: Class B playoffs, first round, Huntley Project at Townsend, 1 p.m., fm99mtn.com (Stream 3)
High school: 6-Man playoffs, quarterfinals, Bridger at Big Sandy, 1 p.m., fm99mtn.com (Stream 2)
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 4:30 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
