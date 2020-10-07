 Skip to main content
On TV

BASEBALL

National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 2, 12:08 p.m., MLBN

American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 3, 1:35 p.m., TBS

American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees, Game 3, 5:10 p.m., TBS

National League Division Series: San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers, Game 2, 7:08 p.m., FS1

BOXING

ShoBox: The New Generation, 7 p.m., SHO

GOLF

The Blessing Collegiate Invitational, final round, 2:30 p.m., GOLF

HOCKEY

NHL draft: Rounds 2-7, 9:30 a.m., NHLN

HORSE RACING

Breeders' Cup Challenge Series, The JP Morgan Chase Jessamine, 2 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

International friendly: Netherlands vs. Mexico, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Florida State at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., ACCN

 

