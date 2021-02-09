 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events 

BASKETBALL

High school boys: Billings Skyview at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m. 

High school boys: Billings West at Bozeman, 7 p.m. 

WRESTLING

High school: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 6 p.m.

High school: Billings Senior at Billings West, 7 p.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Clash at DAYTONA, Daytona Road Course, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

2:30 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Duke

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Virginia Commonwealth at Dayton

4:30 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina State

SECN — Alabama at South Carolina

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Kent State at Bowling Green

ESPN — Arkansas at Kentucky

ESPN2 — Penn State at Michigan State

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Vanderbilt

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Creighton at Georgetown

ESPN — West Virginia at Texas Tech

ESPNU — Iowa State at Texas Christian

FS1 — St. John's at Butler

9 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at Colorado State

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Houston at New Orleans

8 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Utah

NHL HOCKEY

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Philadelphia at Washington

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Tampa Bay at Nashville

TENNIS

5 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

College: Cat Chat w/ Danny Sprinkle & Trisha Binford, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and www.Mighty790.com

