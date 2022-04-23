Local events

FOOTBALL

Indoor: Billings Outlaws at Omaha Beef, 6:05 p.m.

College: Montana State Spring Game, 1 p.m., Bobcat Stadium

RUGBY

Men's: Noon, Butte vs. Billings, Rose Park

Men's: 1:15 p.m., Lander/Gillette, Wyo., vs. Butte, Rose Park

Men's: 2:30 p.m., Billings vs. Lander/Gillette, Wyo., Rose Park

SOFTBALL

College: MSU Billings at Simon Fraser, noon (2)

High school: Billings Senior at Great Falls, noon

High school: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, noon

High school: Lockwood at Stillwater, 1 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school girls: Optimist Meet, 11 a.m., Great Falls Memorial Stadium

On TV

AUTO RACING

8:25 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy

9 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

11 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

1 p.m.

NBC — AMA Supercross: Round 15, Foxborough, Mass.

2 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech vs. Boston College, Boston

6 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Illinois

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Arizona

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA Spring Game: From Los Angeles

Noon

BTN — Penn St. Spring Game: From State College, Pa.

PAC-12N — Utah Spring Game: From Salt Lake City

1 p.m.

ESPN — Southern Cal Spring Game: From Los Angeles

2 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Spring Game: From Charlottesville, Va.

PAC-12N — Oregon Spring Game: From Eugene, Ore.

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. Spring Game: From Pullman, Wash.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

CBSSN — Navy at Army

2 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers

ESPNU — Virginia at Syracuse

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Maryland at Johns Hopkins

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

9:30 a.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Maryland

10 a.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Louisville

ESPNU — Ohio St. at Johns Hopkins

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Army at Navy

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ACCN — Clemson at Florida St.

ESPNU — LSU at Georgia

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Florida

1 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at South Carolina

3 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi St.

4 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Indiana

5 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Texas A&M

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma St.

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, Second Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Third Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8:30 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 279: Chris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe (Featherweights), Honolulu

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at NY Yankees

2 p.m.

FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Diego

7:30 p.m.

ROOT — Kansas City at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

Noon

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Toronto, Game 4

2:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Utah, Game 4

5:40 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Brooklyn, Game 3

8 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at Minnesota, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

10:30 a.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh at Detroit

1 p.m.

ABC — NY Rangers at Boston

5 p.m.

NHLN — Nashville at Tampa Bay

RUGBY (MEN'S)

6 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Dallas at Old Glory DC

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at Venezia

8 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League: Aston Villa at Leicester City

USA — Premier League: Watford at Manchester City

10:30 a.m.

ABC — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich

NBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford

3 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Chicago FC at Minnesota United FC

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.

CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Washington at North Carolina, Group A

USFL FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

FOX — Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham, Ala.

5 p.m.

FS1 — Birmingham vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala.

On Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

Indoor: Billings Outlaws at Omaha Beef, 6:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0