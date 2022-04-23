Local events
FOOTBALL
Indoor: Billings Outlaws at Omaha Beef, 6:05 p.m.
College: Montana State Spring Game, 1 p.m., Bobcat Stadium
RUGBY
Men's: Noon, Butte vs. Billings, Rose Park
Men's: 1:15 p.m., Lander/Gillette, Wyo., vs. Butte, Rose Park
Men's: 2:30 p.m., Billings vs. Lander/Gillette, Wyo., Rose Park
SOFTBALL
College: MSU Billings at Simon Fraser, noon (2)
High school: Billings Senior at Great Falls, noon
High school: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, noon
High school: Lockwood at Stillwater, 1 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
High school girls: Optimist Meet, 11 a.m., Great Falls Memorial Stadium
On TV
AUTO RACING
8:25 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy
9 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
11 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
1 p.m.
NBC — AMA Supercross: Round 15, Foxborough, Mass.
2 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Mississippi
4 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech vs. Boston College, Boston
6 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Illinois
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Arizona
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA Spring Game: From Los Angeles
Noon
BTN — Penn St. Spring Game: From State College, Pa.
PAC-12N — Utah Spring Game: From Salt Lake City
1 p.m.
ESPN — Southern Cal Spring Game: From Los Angeles
2 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Spring Game: From Charlottesville, Va.
PAC-12N — Oregon Spring Game: From Eugene, Ore.
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. Spring Game: From Pullman, Wash.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
CBSSN — Navy at Army
2 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers
ESPNU — Virginia at Syracuse
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Maryland at Johns Hopkins
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
9:30 a.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Maryland
10 a.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Louisville
ESPNU — Ohio St. at Johns Hopkins
12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Army at Navy
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon
ACCN — Clemson at Florida St.
ESPNU — LSU at Georgia
12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arkansas at Florida
1 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at South Carolina
3 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Mississippi St.
4 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Indiana
5 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Texas A&M
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma St.
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, Second Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Third Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8:30 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 279: Chris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe (Featherweights), Honolulu
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Cleveland at NY Yankees
2 p.m.
FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Diego
7:30 p.m.
ROOT — Kansas City at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
Noon
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Toronto, Game 4
2:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Utah, Game 4
5:40 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Brooklyn, Game 3
8 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at Minnesota, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
10:30 a.m.
NHLN — Pittsburgh at Detroit
1 p.m.
ABC — NY Rangers at Boston
5 p.m.
NHLN — Nashville at Tampa Bay
RUGBY (MEN'S)
6 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: Dallas at Old Glory DC
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at Venezia
8 a.m.
CNBC — Premier League: Aston Villa at Leicester City
USA — Premier League: Watford at Manchester City
10:30 a.m.
ABC — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich
NBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford
3 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Chicago FC at Minnesota United FC
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.
CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Washington at North Carolina, Group A
USFL FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
FOX — Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham, Ala.
5 p.m.
FS1 — Birmingham vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala.
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
Indoor: Billings Outlaws at Omaha Beef, 6:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com