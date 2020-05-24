Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
On TV

GOLF

Champions for Charity: Woods/Manning vs. Mickelson/Brady, 1 p.m., TBS, TNT, TRUTV

HORSE RACING

America's Day at the Races: 11 a.m., FS2

America's Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS1

Trackside Live!, 2 p.m., NBCSN

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR: Cup Series, qualifying, noon, FS1

NASCAR: Cup Series, The Coca-Cola 600, 4 p.m., FOX

SOCCER

Bundesliga: FC Augsburg at Schalke 04, 5:20 a.m., FS1

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at FSV Mainz, 7:30 a.m., FS1

Bundesliga: Fortuna Dusseldorf at Koln, 9:50 a.m., FS1

TENNIS

UTR: Women's Pro Match Series, third place and final, 10 a.m., TENNIS

 

 

 

