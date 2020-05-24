On TV
GOLF
Champions for Charity: Woods/Manning vs. Mickelson/Brady, 1 p.m., TBS, TNT, TRUTV
HORSE RACING
America's Day at the Races: 11 a.m., FS2
America's Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS1
Trackside Live!, 2 p.m., NBCSN
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR: Cup Series, qualifying, noon, FS1
NASCAR: Cup Series, The Coca-Cola 600, 4 p.m., FOX
SOCCER
Bundesliga: FC Augsburg at Schalke 04, 5:20 a.m., FS1
Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at FSV Mainz, 7:30 a.m., FS1
Bundesliga: Fortuna Dusseldorf at Koln, 9:50 a.m., FS1
TENNIS
UTR: Women's Pro Match Series, third place and final, 10 a.m., TENNIS
