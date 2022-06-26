 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Boise at Billings Mustangs, 1:05 p.m., Dehler Park

Legion: Laurel at Cloninger Classic, Helena

Legion: Billings Scarlets at Battle of Omaha Tournament

Legion: Billings Royals at Colorado Tournament, Parker, Colorado

BIG SKY STATE GAMES

406 Adventure Race, Triathlon, 8 a.m.; Duathlon and 5K, 8:10 a.m.; Lake Elmo State Park

RODEO

NRA: Opheim Rodeo, Opheim

PRCA: Augusta American Legion Rodeo

MOTORSPORTS

Yellowstone Drag Strip: Junior Dragsters, High School, Motorcycle, Sportsman, Pro, Super Pro, Top Gun, 10 a.m. 

On TV 

AUTO RACING

8 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Samota-Sumbawa, Indonesia

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Samota-Sumbawa, Indonesia

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio (Taped)

Noon

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Sahlen's Six Hours Of The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

12:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The TT Assen Grand Prix, Assen, Netherlands (Taped)

1 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

3 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

4 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, Wash.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series Final: Oklahoma vs. Mississippi, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.

ESPNU — College World Series Final: Oklahoma vs. Mississippi, Game 2, Omaha, Neb. (UmpCast)

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, Final Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa.

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees OR Boston at Cleveland

2:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Diego OR Seattle at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)

5 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at Atlanta

ESPN2 — LA Dodgers at Atlanta (Kay-Rod Cast)

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 6

SOCCER (BOYS)

9:30 a.m.

ESNPU — LaLiga Promises U-12: TBD, Final, Orlando, Fla.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1 p.m.

ABC — NY Red Bulls at LA FC

1:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Guatemala vs. Canada, Round of 16, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

4 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union

6:20 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: El Salvador vs. Dominican Republic, Round of 16, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

8:20 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Mexico vs. Puerto Rico, Round of 16, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

SWIMMING

10 a.m.

NBC — FINA: The World Aquatics Championships, Budapest, Hungary (Taped)

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 4 - Part 1, Eugene, Ore.

3 p.m.

USA — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 4 - Part 2, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Minnesota at Chicago

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Boise at Billings Mustangs, 1:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com 

