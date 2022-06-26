Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Boise at Billings Mustangs, 1:05 p.m., Dehler Park
Legion: Laurel at Cloninger Classic, Helena
Legion: Billings Scarlets at Battle of Omaha Tournament
Legion: Billings Royals at Colorado Tournament, Parker, Colorado
BIG SKY STATE GAMES
406 Adventure Race, Triathlon, 8 a.m.; Duathlon and 5K, 8:10 a.m.; Lake Elmo State Park
RODEO
NRA: Opheim Rodeo, Opheim
PRCA: Augusta American Legion Rodeo
MOTORSPORTS
Yellowstone Drag Strip: Junior Dragsters, High School, Motorcycle, Sportsman, Pro, Super Pro, Top Gun, 10 a.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
8 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Samota-Sumbawa, Indonesia
9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Samota-Sumbawa, Indonesia
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio (Taped)
Noon
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Sahlen's Six Hours Of The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
12:30 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The TT Assen Grand Prix, Assen, Netherlands (Taped)
1 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio
3 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
4 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, Wash.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series Final: Oklahoma vs. Mississippi, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.
ESPNU — College World Series Final: Oklahoma vs. Mississippi, Game 2, Omaha, Neb. (UmpCast)
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, Final Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa.
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees OR Boston at Cleveland
2:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Diego OR Seattle at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)
5 p.m.
ESPN — LA Dodgers at Atlanta
ESPN2 — LA Dodgers at Atlanta (Kay-Rod Cast)
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 6
SOCCER (BOYS)
9:30 a.m.
ESNPU — LaLiga Promises U-12: TBD, Final, Orlando, Fla.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1 p.m.
ABC — NY Red Bulls at LA FC
1:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Guatemala vs. Canada, Round of 16, Tegucigalpa, Honduras
4 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union
6:20 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: El Salvador vs. Dominican Republic, Round of 16, Tegucigalpa, Honduras
8:20 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Mexico vs. Puerto Rico, Round of 16, San Pedro Sula, Honduras
SWIMMING
10 a.m.
NBC — FINA: The World Aquatics Championships, Budapest, Hungary (Taped)
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.
NBC — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 4 - Part 1, Eugene, Ore.
3 p.m.
USA — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 4 - Part 2, Eugene, Ore.
WNBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Minnesota at Chicago
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Boise at Billings Mustangs, 1:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com