Local Events
BASKETBALL
College women: MSU Billings at Western Washington, 8 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Central at Laurel, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Belgrade at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.
High school boys and girls: 2B at Malta
High school boys and girls: 3B at Colstrip
High school boys and girls: 4B at Red Lodge
High school boys and girls: 5B at Belgrade
High school boys and girls: 2C at Sidney
High school boys and girls: 3C at Glasgow
High school boys and girls: 4C at Miles City
High school boys and girls: 5C at Lockwood
High school boys and girls: 6C at Columbus
High school boys and girls: 8C at Lewistown
On TV
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and Duel 2 at DAYTONA, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Maryland
5 p.m.
CBSSN — FAU at Middle Tennessee
ESPN2 — Houston at SMU
ESPNU — UNC-Asheville at Radford
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at Arizona St.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Santa Clara at BYU
ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Iowa
ESPNU — Tennessee St. at Morehead St.
8 p.m.
FS1 — California at Southern Cal
PAC-12N — Utah at Arizona
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount
ESPN2 — Stanford at UCLA
ESPNU — Oregon St. at Washington St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Florida St.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Louisville at Notre Dame
SECN — Tennessee at Arkansas
6 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at NC State
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Indiana
7 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at LSU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
8 a.m.
ESPNU — TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: Oklahoma St. vs. Texas A&M, Clearwater, Fla.
11 a.m.
ESPNU — TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Indiana, Clearwater, Fla.
SECN — TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: Duke vs. Alabama, Clearwater, Fla.
2 p.m.
ESPNU — TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: Florida St. vs. Arizona, Clearwater, Fla.
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, First Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles
10:30 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Thailand Classic, Second Round, Amata Spring CC, Chon Buri, Thailand
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)
7 p.m.
SWX — Billings West at Billings Skyview
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Milwaukee at Chicago
8 p.m.
TNT — LA Clippers at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — New Jersey at St. Louis
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Cuba vs. Guadeloupe, Group C, Guatemala City
5:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Jamaica, Group C, Guatemala City
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school boys: Huntley Project vs. Roundup, 4:30 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school boys: Billings Central at Laurel, 7 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM) and billingscatholicradio.com
High school girls: Huntley Project vs. Red Lodge, 6 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school girls: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school girls: Billings West at Billings Skyview 7 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school girls: Columbus vs. Shepherd, 7:30 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com