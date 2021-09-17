Local events
FOOTBALL
High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
High school: Billings West at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
High school: Havre at Billings Central, 7 p.m., Herb Klindt Field
High school: Laurel at Lewistown, 7 p.m.
High school: Sidney vs. Dillon at Lockwood High School, 6 p.m.
GOLF
High school: Bozeman Invitational, second round, 9 a.m., Bridger Creek
High school: Laurel Invitational, 9 a.m., Laurel Golf Course
SOCCER
High school boys: Laurel at Lone Peak, 3 p.m.
High school girls: Laurel at Lone Peak, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Rocky Mountain vs. Montana Tech, 9 a.m., at Havre
College: Montana State vs. Fresno State, 1 p.m., at Washington Invitational, Seattle
College: Rocky Mountain vs. Carroll, 3 p.m., at Havre
On TV
AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
CFL FOOTBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPNEW — Toronto at Saskatchewan
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — UCF at Louisville
7 p.m.
FS1 — Maryland at Illinois
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Maryland
5 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Wisconsin
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at LSU
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.
7:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — John Curtis (La.) at Edna Karr (La.)
7 p.m.
SWX — Kalispell Glacier at Missoula Sentinel
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Bishop Gorman (Nev.) at Hamilton (Ariz.)
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.
FS2 — LUX Fight League: 16 Challenge, Mexico City
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at Cincinnati OR Philadelphia at NY Mets
8 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at San Francisco OR Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee (Games Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Newcastle United
5 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Inter Miami
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Minnesota at Indiana
6 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Chicago
8 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at Seattle
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
High school: Billings West at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school: Havre at Billings Central, 7 p.m.,KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com