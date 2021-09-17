 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

FOOTBALL

High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school: Billings West at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

High school: Havre at Billings Central, 7 p.m., Herb Klindt Field

High school: Laurel at Lewistown, 7 p.m.

High school: Sidney vs. Dillon at Lockwood High School, 6 p.m. 

GOLF

High school: Bozeman Invitational, second round, 9 a.m., Bridger Creek

High school: Laurel Invitational, 9 a.m., Laurel Golf Course

SOCCER

High school boys: Laurel at Lone Peak, 3 p.m.

High school girls: Laurel at Lone Peak, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: Rocky Mountain vs. Montana Tech, 9 a.m., at Havre

College: Montana State vs. Fresno State, 1 p.m., at Washington Invitational, Seattle

College: Rocky Mountain vs. Carroll, 3 p.m., at Havre

On TV

AUTO RACING

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

CFL FOOTBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPNEW — Toronto at Saskatchewan

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — UCF at Louisville

7 p.m.

FS1 — Maryland at Illinois

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Maryland

5 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Wisconsin

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at LSU

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — John Curtis (La.) at Edna Karr (La.)

7 p.m.

SWX — Kalispell Glacier at Missoula Sentinel

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Bishop Gorman (Nev.) at Hamilton (Ariz.)

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.

FS2 — LUX Fight League: 16 Challenge, Mexico City

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at Cincinnati OR Philadelphia at NY Mets

8 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at San Francisco OR Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee (Games Joined in Progress)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Newcastle United

5 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Inter Miami

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals

10 a.m. 

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Minnesota at Indiana

6 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Chicago

8 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Seattle

On Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

High school: Billings West at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school: Havre at Billings Central, 7 p.m.,KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com

