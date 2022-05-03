 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

SOFTBALL

High school: Billings Central at Billings Skyview, 4 p.m. 

High school: Billings West at Belgrade, 5 p.m.

High school: Livingston at Laurel, 3 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school: Midland Roundtable Top 10, 3:30 p.m., Laurel 

On TV

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Toronto OR LA Angels at Boston

8 p.m.

TBS — San Francisco at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 2

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Memphis, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, Game 1

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: Washington at Florida, Game 1

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Nashville at Colorado, Game 1

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Calgary, Game 1

