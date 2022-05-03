Local events
SOFTBALL
High school: Billings Central at Billings Skyview, 4 p.m.
High school: Billings West at Belgrade, 5 p.m.
High school: Livingston at Laurel, 3 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
High school: Midland Roundtable Top 10, 3:30 p.m., Laurel
On TV
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Toronto OR LA Angels at Boston
8 p.m.
TBS — San Francisco at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 2
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Memphis, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, Game 1
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: Washington at Florida, Game 1
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Nashville at Colorado, Game 1
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Calgary, Game 1