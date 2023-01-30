Local Events
No local events scheduled
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Loyola (Md.) at Colgate
ESPN — Virginia at Syracuse
ESPNU — NC Central at Norfolk St.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Baylor at Texas
ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Texas Tech
ESPNU — Jackson St. at Southern U.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Maryland
5 p.m.
People are also reading…
ESPN2 — Tennessee at LSU
SECN — Florida at Auburn
COLLEGE GOLF
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Southwestern Invitational: First Round, North Ranch CC, Westlake, Calif.
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
NBATV — LA Lakers at Brooklyn
8 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Portland
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
NHLN — St. Louis at Winnipeg
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school girls: Red Lodge at Huntley Project, 5:30 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school boys: Red Lodge at Huntley Project, 7 p.m., , ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com