 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

  • 0

Local Events

No local events scheduled

On TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola (Md.) at Colgate

ESPN — Virginia at Syracuse

ESPNU — NC Central at Norfolk St.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at Texas

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Texas Tech

ESPNU — Jackson St. at Southern U.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Maryland

5 p.m.

People are also reading…

ESPN2 — Tennessee at LSU

SECN — Florida at Auburn

COLLEGE GOLF

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Southwestern Invitational: First Round, North Ranch CC, Westlake, Calif.

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — LA Lakers at Brooklyn

8 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Portland

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

NHLN — St. Louis at Winnipeg

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

High school girls: Red Lodge at Huntley Project, 5:30 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school boys: Red Lodge at Huntley Project, 7 p.m., , ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News