Local events
Saturday
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Miles City Invitational, 10 a.m.
FOOTBALL
College: Montana Western at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m., Herb Klindt Field
College: Northern Colorado at Montana State, 1 p.m., Bobcat Stadium
College: Montana at Eastern Washington, 8:30 p.m.
GOLF
High school: Class A state tournament, second round, Polson Bay Country Club
SOCCER
College men: Oregon Tech at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m.
College men: Montana State Billings at Seattle Pacific, 7 p.m.
College women: Montana State Billings at Western Oregon, 11 a.m.
College women: Oregon Tech at Rocky Mountain, 3:30 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Senior at Belgrade, noon
High school boys: Billings Skyview vs. Billings West, 2 p.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Billings Central at Lone Peak, 2 p.m., Big Sky
High school boys: Lockwood at Livingston, 10 a.m.
High school girls: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 2 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Skyview vs. Billings West, 4 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Billings Central at Lone Peak, noon, Big Sky
High school girls: Lockwood at Livingston, 1 p.m.
TEAM ROPING
Wrangler National Team Roping Finals, 8:30 a.m., First Interstate Arena and the Expo Center at MetraPark
VOLLEYBALL
College: Saint Martin's at Montana State Billings, 1 p.m.
College: Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.
High school: Billings Senior, Billings Skyview, Billings West at Helena tournament, 11 a.m.
High school: Lockwood at Lewistown, 4 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Chevrolet Silverado 250, Playoffs Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR XFINITY Series: The Sparks 300 at Talladega, Playoffs Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
ABC — Texas at TCU
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
BTN — Minnesota at Purdue
CBSSN — W. Michigan at Buffalo
ESPN — Arkansas at Georgia
ESPN2 — Duke at North Carolina
ESPNU — Memphis at Temple
FOX — Michigan at Wisconsin
SECN — Tennessee at Missouri
Noon
PAC-12N — Southern California at Colorado
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Cincinnati at Notre Dame
1 p.m.
SWX — Northern Colorado at Montana State, 1 p.m.,
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Oregon at Stanford
ACCN — Syracuse at Florida St.
BTN — Ohio St. at Rutgers
CBS — Mississippi at Alabama
CBSSN — UCF at Navy
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at West Virginia
FOX — Oklahoma at Kansas St.
FS1 — Nevada at Boise St.
SECN — Troy at South Carolina
2 p.m.
ESPNU — South Florida at SMU
3:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. at California
4 p.m.
ESPN — Florida at Kentucky
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — Air Force at New Mexico
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Liberty at UAB
ESPN2 — Baylor at Oklahoma St.
FS1 — Kansas at Iowa St.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M
5:30 p.m.
ABC — Indiana at Penn St.
ACCN — Boston College at Clemson
BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska
ESPNU — UConn at Vanderbilt
7 p.m.
ESPN — Auburn at LSU
PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon St.
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Montana at E. Washington
FS1 — Arizona St. at UCLA
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Fresno St. at Hawaii
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees
2 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at San Francisco OR Boston at Washington
5 p.m.
FOX — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR NY Mets at Atlanta
7:10 p.m.
ROOT — LA Angels at Seattle
8 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers at Boston
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
College: Northern Colorado at Montana State, 1 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and KGHLRadio.com
College: Montana at Eastern Washington, 8:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
VOLLEYBALL
College: Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com