Sports Guide

Local events

Saturday

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Miles City Invitational, 10 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College: Montana Western at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m., Herb Klindt Field

College: Northern Colorado at Montana State, 1 p.m., Bobcat Stadium

College: Montana at Eastern Washington, 8:30 p.m.

GOLF

High school: Class A state tournament, second round, Polson Bay Country Club

SOCCER

College men: Oregon Tech at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m.

College men: Montana State Billings at Seattle Pacific, 7 p.m.

College women: Montana State Billings at Western Oregon, 11 a.m.

College women: Oregon Tech at Rocky Mountain, 3:30 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Senior at Belgrade, noon

High school boys: Billings Skyview vs. Billings West, 2 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Billings Central at Lone Peak, 2 p.m., Big Sky

High school boys: Lockwood at Livingston, 10 a.m.

High school girls: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 2 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Skyview vs. Billings West, 4 p.m., Amend Park 

High school girls: Billings Central at Lone Peak, noon, Big Sky

High school girls: Lockwood at Livingston, 1 p.m.

TEAM ROPING

Wrangler National Team Roping Finals, 8:30 a.m., First Interstate Arena and the Expo Center at MetraPark

VOLLEYBALL

College: Saint Martin's at Montana State Billings, 1 p.m.

College: Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

High school: Billings Senior, Billings Skyview, Billings West at Helena tournament, 11 a.m.

High school: Lockwood at Lewistown, 4 p.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

11 a.m. 

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Chevrolet Silverado 250, Playoffs Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR XFINITY Series: The Sparks 300 at Talladega, Playoffs Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

ABC — Texas at TCU

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

BTN — Minnesota at Purdue

CBSSN — W. Michigan at Buffalo

ESPN — Arkansas at Georgia

ESPN2 — Duke at North Carolina

ESPNU — Memphis at Temple

FOX — Michigan at Wisconsin

SECN — Tennessee at Missouri

Noon

PAC-12N — Southern California at Colorado

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Cincinnati at Notre Dame

1 p.m.

SWX — Northern Colorado at Montana State, 1 p.m., 

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Oregon at Stanford

ACCN — Syracuse at Florida St.

BTN — Ohio St. at Rutgers

CBS — Mississippi at Alabama

CBSSN — UCF at Navy

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at West Virginia

FOX — Oklahoma at Kansas St.

FS1 — Nevada at Boise St.

SECN — Troy at South Carolina

2 p.m.

ESPNU — South Florida at SMU

3:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at California

4 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at Kentucky

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — Air Force at New Mexico

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Liberty at UAB

ESPN2 — Baylor at Oklahoma St.

FS1 — Kansas at Iowa St.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M

5:30 p.m.

ABC — Indiana at Penn St.

ACCN — Boston College at Clemson

BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska

ESPNU — UConn at Vanderbilt

7 p.m.

ESPN — Auburn at LSU

PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon St.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Montana at E. Washington

FS1 — Arizona St. at UCLA

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Fresno St. at Hawaii

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees

2 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at San Francisco OR Boston at Washington

5 p.m.

FOX — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR NY Mets at Atlanta

7:10 p.m.

ROOT — LA Angels at Seattle

8 p.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers at Boston

On Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

College: Northern Colorado at Montana State, 1 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and KGHLRadio.com

College: Montana at Eastern Washington, 8:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

VOLLEYBALL

College: Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

