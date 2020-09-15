Local events
SOCCER
High school boys: Billings Skyview vs. Billings West, 5 p.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Belgrade at Billings Senior, 5 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Billings Skyview vs. Billings West, 7 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Belgrade at Billings Senior, 5 p.m., Amend Park
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Billings Senior at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.
High school: Lewistown at Billings Central, 7 p.m.
High school: Havre at Laurel, 5 p.m.
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: Washington at Tampa Bay OR Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m., MLBN
MLB: Oakland at Colorado, 6:30 p.m., FS1
MLB: San Francisco at Seattle OR LA Dodgers at San Diego, 7:30 p.m., MLBN
MLB: San Francisco at Seattle, 7:30 p.m., ROOT
BASKETBALL
NBA Eastern Conference Finals: Miami vs. Boston, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4:30 p.m., ESPN
WNBA Playoffs First Round: Connecticut vs. Chicago, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 5 p.m., ESPN2
NBA Western Conference Finals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 7, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m., ESPN
WNBA Playoffs First Round: Washington vs. Phoenix, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m., ESPN2
CYCLING
UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 16, La Tour-du-Pin to Villard-de-Lans, 102 miles, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN
HOCKEY
NHL Eastern Conference Finals: Tampa Bay vs. New York, Game 5, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, 6 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Forge FC vs. Cavalry FC, Group Stage, UPEI Field, Prince Edward Island, 10:30 a.m., FS2
Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Pacific FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC, Group Stage, UPEI Field, Prince Edward Island, 5:45 p.m., FS2
