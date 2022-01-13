 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana Western at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m., Fortin Center

College women: Montana Western at Rocky Mountain, 5 p.m., Fortin Center

College women: Montana State Billings at Western Oregon, 6:15 p.m.

RODEO

Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals, 7 p.m., Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena, Great Falls

On TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Stanford at Washington St.

FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech

ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Wisconsin

ESPNU — UNC-Asheville at Winthrop

FS1 — Butler at Georgetown

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Rice at W. Kentucky

ESPN2 — Georgia St. at South Alabama

ESPNU — SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois

FS1 — Indiana at Iowa

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Oregon at UCLA

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola Marymount at San Francisco

ESPN2 — BYU at Gonzaga

ESPNU — Oregon St. at Southern Cal

FS1 — Colorado at Arizona

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Florida

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke

BTN — Nebraska at Indiana

5 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina

6 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Georgia Tech

BTN — Michigan at Penn St.

7 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.

GOLF

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Milwaukee

8 p.m.

TNT — Portland at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Boston

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS2 — Playoff: Criollos de Caguas at Cangrejeros de Santurce, Semifinal, Game 6 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Spanish Super Cup: Atlético Madrid Vs. Athletic Bilbao, Semifinal, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

TENNIS

6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Semifinals

