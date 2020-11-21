 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events 

HOCKEY

High school: Billings Bulls at Rapid City, S.D, tournament

On TV

BOXING

PBC Fight Night: Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada, lightweights, 5 p.m., FS1

FOOTBALL

College: Clemson at Florida State, 10 a.m., ABC

College: Georgia Southern at Army, 10 a.m., CBSSN

College: Florida at Vanderbilt, 10 a.m., ESPN

College: Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina, 10 a.m., ESPN2

College: Arkansas State at Texas State, 10 a.m., ESPNU

College: Indiana at Ohio State, 10 a.m., FOX

College: Illinois at Nebraska, 10 a.m., FS1

College: Louisiana State at Arkansas, 10 a.m., SECN

College: Wisconsin at Northwestern, 1:30 p.m., ABC

College: Iowa at Penn State, 1:30 p.m., BTN

College: San Diego State at Nevada, 1:30 p.m., CBS

College: Cincinnati at Central Florida, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

College: UCLA at Oregon, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

College: Georgia State at South Alabama, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU

College: California at Oregon State, 1:30 p.m., FS1

College: Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., ACCN

College: Kansas State at Iowa State, 2 p.m., FOX

College: Kentucky at Alabama, 2 p.m., SECN

College: San Jose State at Fresno State, 5 p.m., CBSSN

College: Tennessee at Auburn, 5 p.m., ESPN

College: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, 5:30 p.m., ABC

College: Michigan at Rutgers, 5:30 p.m., BTN

College: Mississippi State at Georgia, 5:30 p.m., SECN

College: Arizona at Washington, 6 p.m., FOX

College: Southern California at Utah, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

College: Boise State at Hawaii, 9 p.m., CBSSN

GOLF

PGA Tour: RSM Classic, third round, 11 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: Pelican Women's Championship, third round, 2 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

America's Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 255: Prelims, undercard bouts, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

MOTORSPORTS

Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite and Pro 2, noon (taped), CBS

SOCCER

Premier: Brighton & Hove Albion at Aston Villa, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN

Premier: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur, 10:30 a.m., NBC

Liga MX Playoff: CF Pachua at Santos Laguna, 9 p.m. (tapd), FS2

TENNIS

ATP World Tour Finals: Singles semifinal I, 7 a.m., ESPNEWS and TENNIS

ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles semifinal II, 11 a.m., TENNIS

ATP World Tour Finals: Singles semifinal II, 1 p.m., TENNIS

