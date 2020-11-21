Local events
HOCKEY
High school: Billings Bulls at Rapid City, S.D, tournament
On TV
BOXING
PBC Fight Night: Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada, lightweights, 5 p.m., FS1
FOOTBALL
College: Clemson at Florida State, 10 a.m., ABC
College: Georgia Southern at Army, 10 a.m., CBSSN
College: Florida at Vanderbilt, 10 a.m., ESPN
College: Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina, 10 a.m., ESPN2
College: Arkansas State at Texas State, 10 a.m., ESPNU
College: Indiana at Ohio State, 10 a.m., FOX
College: Illinois at Nebraska, 10 a.m., FS1
College: Louisiana State at Arkansas, 10 a.m., SECN
College: Wisconsin at Northwestern, 1:30 p.m., ABC
College: Iowa at Penn State, 1:30 p.m., BTN
College: San Diego State at Nevada, 1:30 p.m., CBS
College: Cincinnati at Central Florida, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
College: UCLA at Oregon, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
College: Georgia State at South Alabama, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU
College: California at Oregon State, 1:30 p.m., FS1
College: Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., ACCN
College: Kansas State at Iowa State, 2 p.m., FOX
College: Kentucky at Alabama, 2 p.m., SECN
College: San Jose State at Fresno State, 5 p.m., CBSSN
College: Tennessee at Auburn, 5 p.m., ESPN
College: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, 5:30 p.m., ABC
College: Michigan at Rutgers, 5:30 p.m., BTN
College: Mississippi State at Georgia, 5:30 p.m., SECN
College: Arizona at Washington, 6 p.m., FOX
College: Southern California at Utah, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
College: Boise State at Hawaii, 9 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
PGA Tour: RSM Classic, third round, 11 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: Pelican Women's Championship, third round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
America's Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 255: Prelims, undercard bouts, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
MOTORSPORTS
Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite and Pro 2, noon (taped), CBS
SOCCER
Premier: Brighton & Hove Albion at Aston Villa, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN
Premier: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur, 10:30 a.m., NBC
Liga MX Playoff: CF Pachua at Santos Laguna, 9 p.m. (tapd), FS2
TENNIS
ATP World Tour Finals: Singles semifinal I, 7 a.m., ESPNEWS and TENNIS
ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles semifinal II, 11 a.m., TENNIS
ATP World Tour Finals: Singles semifinal II, 1 p.m., TENNIS
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!