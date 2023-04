Local Events

INDOOR FOOTBALL

CIF: Billings Outlaws at Gillette Mustangs, 6:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

College: MSU Billings at Central Washington (DH), noon and 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: MSU Billings vs. Cal State San Bernardino, 12:30 p.m., in Turlock, Calif.

College: MSU Billings vs. Chaminade (Hawaii), 3 p.m., in Turlock, Calif.

High school: Billings Skyview vs. Billings Senior, 10 a.m., Central Park

High school: Billings West vs. Billings Skyview, noon, Central Park

High school: Billings Senior vs. Billings West, 2 p.m., Central Park

High school: Hardin at Billings Central, 2 p.m., Ben Steele

GOLF

College women: MSU Billings at RJGA Palm Valley Classic, Day 2, in Goodyear, Ariz.

SKI RACING

College men and women: Rocky Mountain College at WR Open-Devo FIS, Day 3, Big Sky

TENNIS

High school girls: Great Falls CMR vs. Billings Skyview, 11 a.m., Rose Park

High school boys: Great Falls CMR vs. Billings Skyview, 11 a.m., Castle Rock Park

High school girls: Great Falls CMR vs. Billings Senior, 3 p.m., Rose Park

High school boys: Great Falls CMR vs. Billings Senior, 3 p.m., Castle Rock Park

High school boys and girls: Great Falls vs. Billings Senior, 11 a.m., Pioneer Park

High school boys and girls: Great Falls vs. Billings Skyview, 3 p.m., Pioneer Park

High school: Billings West vs. Missoula Big Sky, Butte, 11 a.m., at Butte

TRACK AND FIELD

College men and women: Rocky Mountain College vs. MSU Billings at Lockwood High School, 1:30 p.m.

On TV

AHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — Hartford at Lehigh

AUTO RACING

8 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

11 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 250, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif.

10:55 p.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Heineken Australia Grand Prix, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne

BASKETBALL

9 a.m.

ESPN — Basketball Hall of Fame Announcement: From Springfield, Mass.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Boston College

4 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at NC State

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington St.

6 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Texas A&M

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at California

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

4:09 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: FAU vs. San Diego St., Final Four, Houston

6:49 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Miami vs. UConn, Final Four, Houston

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

CBSSN — NCAA Division III Tournament: Christopher Newport vs. Transylvania, Championship, Dallas

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NCAA Division II Tournament: Minn. Duluth vs. Ashland, Championship, Dallas

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NIT Tournament: Columbia at Kansas, Championship

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

BTN — Michigan Spring Football Game: From Ann Arbor, Mich.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: B1G Championships - Individual, Columbus, Ohio

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPNU — Michigan at Maryland

Noon

ACCN — Notre Dame at Syracuse

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Rutgers at Johns Hopkins

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

9 a.m.

ESPNU — Rutgers at Johns Hopkins

10 a.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Notre Dame

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma

SECN — Florida at South Carolina

Noon

SECN — Tennessee at Texas A&M

1 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at California

2 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Auburn

3 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Nebraska

PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.

4 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Missouri

GOLF

10 a.m.

NBC — Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Final Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

11 a.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Orange County National, Orlando, Fla.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Third Round, TPC San Antonio; (Oaks Course), San Antonio

1:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Third Round, TPC San Antonio; (Oaks Course), San Antonio

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The DIO Implant LA Open, Third Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Los Angeles

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)

10 a.m.

ESPN — GEICO Nationals: TBD, Championship, Fort Myers, Fla.

11:30 a.m.

FOX — The Throne: TBD, Final, Atlanta

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)

8 a.m.

ESPN2 — GEICO Nationals: TBD, Championship, Fort Myers, Fla.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

CNBC — 1/ST RACING TOUR: The Florida Derby, Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Buffalo at Toronto

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN — PFL 1 Main Card: Featherweights & Light Heavyweights, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Texas OR San Francisco at NY Yankees

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at San Diego (8:30 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Miami

NHL HOCKEY

11 a.m.

NHLN — St. Louis at Nashville

1 p.m.

ABC — Boston at Pittsburgh

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — New Jersey at Chicago

POLO (MEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — The Westchester Cup: England vs. U.S., Final, Wellington, New Zealand (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Arsenal

10 a.m.

ABC — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich

10:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Chelsea

5:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Seattle at LA Galaxy

7 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Tijuana at Monterrey

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10:30 a.m.

CBS — NWSL: Portland FC at Kansas City

TENNIS

10:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open-ATP Doubles Final

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open WTA Singles Final

XFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — San Antonio at Vegas

4 p.m.

ESPN — D.C. at Orlando