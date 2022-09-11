 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Events

MOTORSPORTS

Billings Motorcycle Club: Fall Classic Motocross, 8 a.m.

Yellowstone Drag Strip: Qualifying 10 a.m.; eliminations, 1:30 p.m. 

SOCCER

College men: Rocky Mountain College at Jamestown, 1 p.m. 

College women: Rocky Mountain College at Jamestown, 11 a.m. 

On TV 

AUTO RACING

Noon

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J.

1 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: The King of the Baggers, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs - Round of 16, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

BULL RIDING

Noon

CBSSN — PBR: The PBR Cowboy Days, Day 3, Winston-Salem, N.C. 

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Air Force at Washington

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

11:30 a.m.

ACCN — Army at Boston College

Noon

BTN — Southern California at Nebraska

1 p.m.

ESPNU — NC State at South Carolina

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Cornell at Syracuse

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Cal St.-Fullerton at UCLA

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Final Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis

MLB BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh

2:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Atlanta at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

6 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs

NFL FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

CBS — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

FOX — San Francisco at Chicago

2:25 p.m.

CBS — Kansas City at Arizona

FOX — Green Bay at Minnesota

6:15 p.m.

NBC — Tampa Bay at Dallas

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Kansas City Current at NJ/NY Gotham FC

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

2 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD

10 a.m.

NBC — The New Balance 5th Avenue Mile: From New York

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Las Vegas, Game 1 

 

 

