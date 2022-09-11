Local Events
MOTORSPORTS
Billings Motorcycle Club: Fall Classic Motocross, 8 a.m.
Yellowstone Drag Strip: Qualifying 10 a.m.; eliminations, 1:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College men: Rocky Mountain College at Jamestown, 1 p.m.
College women: Rocky Mountain College at Jamestown, 11 a.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
Noon
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J.
1 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: The King of the Baggers, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs - Round of 16, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
BULL RIDING
Noon
CBSSN — PBR: The PBR Cowboy Days, Day 3, Winston-Salem, N.C.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Air Force at Washington
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
11:30 a.m.
ACCN — Army at Boston College
Noon
BTN — Southern California at Nebraska
1 p.m.
ESPNU — NC State at South Carolina
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Cornell at Syracuse
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Cal St.-Fullerton at UCLA
GOLF
Noon
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Final Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis
MLB BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh
2:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Atlanta at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
6 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs
NFL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
CBS — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
FOX — San Francisco at Chicago
2:25 p.m.
CBS — Kansas City at Arizona
FOX — Green Bay at Minnesota
6:15 p.m.
NBC — Tampa Bay at Dallas
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Kansas City Current at NJ/NY Gotham FC
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
2 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
TRACK AND FIELD
10 a.m.
NBC — The New Balance 5th Avenue Mile: From New York
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Las Vegas, Game 1