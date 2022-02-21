 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

  • 0

Local events

Monday

BASKETBALL

College women: Montana at Idaho, 3 p.m.

College women: Montana State at Portland State, 7 p.m.

On TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — American U. at Colgate

5 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Boston College

ESPN — Louisville at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Penn St. at Maryland

ESPNU — Coppin St. at Howard

FS1 — Indiana at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at Oklahoma St.

ESPNU — Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman

FS1 — Arizona St. at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.

6 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Iowa

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NHL HOCKEY

11 a.m.

Altitude — Colorado at Boston

8 p.m.

NHLN — Seattle at Vancouver

 

 

 

