Local events
Monday
BASKETBALL
College women: Montana at Idaho, 3 p.m.
College women: Montana State at Portland State, 7 p.m.
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — American U. at Colgate
5 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Boston College
ESPN — Louisville at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Penn St. at Maryland
ESPNU — Coppin St. at Howard
FS1 — Indiana at Ohio St.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Baylor at Oklahoma St.
ESPNU — Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman
FS1 — Arizona St. at UCLA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.
6 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Iowa
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NHL HOCKEY
11 a.m.
Altitude — Colorado at Boston
8 p.m.
NHLN — Seattle at Vancouver