Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Rocky Mountain at Mustangs (2), 5:05 p.m., Dehler Park

RODEO

PRCA: Yellowstone River Roundup, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 7 p.m.

PRCA: Northwest Montana Fair, Kalispell

PRCA: Fallon County Fair, Baker 

On TV

CFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Edmonton at British Columbia

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, First Round

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, First Round

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Connecticut vs. Hawaii, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Ohio vs. Tennessee, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: New Jersey vs. Nebraska, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: California vs. New England, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — Oakland at Chicago White Sox or Houston at Kansas City

ROOT — Seattle at Texas

5 p.m.

MLBN — Minnesota at NY Yankees or Miami at Cincinnati

8 p.m.

MLBN — NY Mets at LA Dodgers

NFL FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: New England at Philadelphia

PIONEER LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

SWX — Boise at Missoula

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at Connecticut

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Los Angeles

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Rocky Mountain at Mustangs, 5:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

