Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASKETBALL

College men: North Dakota State at Montana State, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Central at Hardin, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Central at Hardin, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school: Laurel Quadrangular

On TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Virginia at James Madison

FS1 — Vermont at Providence

5 p.m.

ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Texas Tech vs. Tennessee, New York

ESPN2 — Michigan at Nebraska

SECN — Southern at Kentucky

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Duquesne at DePaul

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Butler at Oklahoma

ESPNU — Loyola Marymount at Tulsa

SECN — Charlotte at Arkansas

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Villanova vs. Syracuse, New York

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — E. Kentucky at Southern Cal

CURLING (MEN'S)

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Olympics Qualifying: U.S. vs. New Zealand, Mixed-Doubles Round-Robin, Leeuwarden, Netherlands

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Brooklyn at Dallas

8 p.m.

TNT — Boston at LA Lakers

RODEO

6:45 p.m.

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, The Cowboy Channel, RFDTV

TENNIS

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger Early Rounds

 On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

College men: North Dakota State at Montana State, 7 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

 

