Local events
BASKETBALL
College men: North Dakota State at Montana State, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Central at Hardin, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Central at Hardin, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school: Laurel Quadrangular
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Virginia at James Madison
FS1 — Vermont at Providence
5 p.m.
ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Texas Tech vs. Tennessee, New York
ESPN2 — Michigan at Nebraska
SECN — Southern at Kentucky
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Duquesne at DePaul
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Butler at Oklahoma
ESPNU — Loyola Marymount at Tulsa
SECN — Charlotte at Arkansas
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Villanova vs. Syracuse, New York
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — E. Kentucky at Southern Cal
CURLING (MEN'S)
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Olympics Qualifying: U.S. vs. New Zealand, Mixed-Doubles Round-Robin, Leeuwarden, Netherlands
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Brooklyn at Dallas
8 p.m.
TNT — Boston at LA Lakers
RODEO
6:45 p.m.
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, The Cowboy Channel, RFDTV
TENNIS
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger Early Rounds
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
College men: North Dakota State at Montana State, 7 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com