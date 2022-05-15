Local Events

FOOTBALL

Indoor: Rapid City Marshals at Billings Outlaws, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 5 p.m.

BASEBALL

Legion: Laurel at Lewistown (2), 1 p.m.

Legion: Billings Scarlets at Missoula (2), noon

Legion: Sheridan, Wyo., at Billings Royals (2), Pirtz Field, 10:30 a.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRHA: Qualifying, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped)

Noon

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Lexus Grand Prix, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

2 p.m.

CNBC — MotoGP: The France Grand Prix, Bugatti Circuit, Le Mans, France

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NRHA: The Virginia NHRA Nationals, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped)

BOWLING

Noon

FOX — PBA Playoffs: Final, Lake Wales, Fla.

4 p.m.

CBSSN — PWBA: The Rockford Open Finals, Rockford, Ill.

BULL RIDING

1 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: World Finals, Round 3, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame

ESPN2 — Miami at Florida St.

11 a.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M

1 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Virginia

ESPN2 — Nebraska at Illinois

2 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Auburn

COLLEGE RUGBY

Noon

CNBC — The Division IA Women's and Men's National Championships: From Kennesaw, Ga.

2 p.m.

NBC — The Division IA Women's and Men's National Championships: From Kennesaw, Ga.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Selection Show

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.

11 a.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

7 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. U.S., Group B, Tampere, Finland

11 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Sweden, Group B, Tampere, Finland

MLB BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay OR Seattle at NY Mets

ROOT — Seattle at N.Y. Mets

2:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Chicago Cubs at Arizona

5 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at St. Louis

NBA BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 7

6 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Phoenix, Game 7

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, Game 7

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: Dallas at Calgary, Game 7

RUGBY (MEN'S)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: Los Angeles at San Diego

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — MLS: New England at Atlanta United FC

2 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Minnesota United FC at Seattle FC

SWIMMING

1 p.m.

NBC — The U.S. National Championships: From Richmond, Va.

USFL FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

NBC — Birmingham vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham, Ala.

2 p.m.

FOX — Pittsburgh vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala.

On Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

Indoor: Rapid City Marshals at Billings Outlaws, 5 p.m., KBLG (910 AM, 105.5 FM and espn910.com)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0