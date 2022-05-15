Local Events
FOOTBALL
Indoor: Rapid City Marshals at Billings Outlaws, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 5 p.m.
BASEBALL
Legion: Laurel at Lewistown (2), 1 p.m.
Legion: Billings Scarlets at Missoula (2), noon
Legion: Sheridan, Wyo., at Billings Royals (2), Pirtz Field, 10:30 a.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRHA: Qualifying, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped)
Noon
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Lexus Grand Prix, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
2 p.m.
CNBC — MotoGP: The France Grand Prix, Bugatti Circuit, Le Mans, France
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NRHA: The Virginia NHRA Nationals, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped)
BOWLING
Noon
FOX — PBA Playoffs: Final, Lake Wales, Fla.
4 p.m.
CBSSN — PWBA: The Rockford Open Finals, Rockford, Ill.
BULL RIDING
1 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: World Finals, Round 3, Fort Worth, Texas
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame
ESPN2 — Miami at Florida St.
11 a.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M
1 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Virginia
ESPN2 — Nebraska at Illinois
2 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Auburn
COLLEGE RUGBY
Noon
CNBC — The Division IA Women's and Men's National Championships: From Kennesaw, Ga.
2 p.m.
NBC — The Division IA Women's and Men's National Championships: From Kennesaw, Ga.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Selection Show
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.
11 a.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
7 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. U.S., Group B, Tampere, Finland
11 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Sweden, Group B, Tampere, Finland
MLB BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay OR Seattle at NY Mets
ROOT — Seattle at N.Y. Mets
2:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Chicago Cubs at Arizona
5 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at St. Louis
NBA BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 7
6 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Phoenix, Game 7
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, Game 7
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: Dallas at Calgary, Game 7
RUGBY (MEN'S)
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: Los Angeles at San Diego
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:30 a.m.
ESPN — MLS: New England at Atlanta United FC
2 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Minnesota United FC at Seattle FC
SWIMMING
1 p.m.
NBC — The U.S. National Championships: From Richmond, Va.
USFL FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
NBC — Birmingham vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham, Ala.
2 p.m.
FOX — Pittsburgh vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala.
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
Indoor: Rapid City Marshals at Billings Outlaws, 5 p.m., KBLG (910 AM, 105.5 FM and espn910.com)