Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASKETBALL

College men: Rocky Mountain at MSU-Northern, 7 p.m.

College men: Portland State at Montana State, 7 p.m., 

College men: Northern Arizona at Montana, 7 p.m.

College women: Rocky Mountain at MSU-Northern, 5 p.m.

College women: Montana at Northern Arizona, 6 p.m.

College women: Saint Martin's at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m., Alterowitz Gymnasium

College women: Montana State at Portland State, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Billings West at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Lockwood at Livingston, 5:30 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Lockwood at Livingston, 4 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school girls: State tournament, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 4 p.m.

On TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — William & Mary at Towson

ESPNU — Mount St. Mary's at Wagner

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Southern Miss. at UAB

ESPN2 — Iowa at Maryland

ESPNU — SC-Upstate at Longwood

6 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Clemson

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Pacific at Gonzaga

ESPN — Purdue at Michigan

ESPN2 — Stanford at Oregon

FS1 — Arizona at Washington St.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — BYU at Loyola Marymount

FS1 — Arizona St. at Washington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

Noon

ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson

4 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Boston College

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.

SECN — Missouri at Tennessee

5 p.m.

ESPN — South Carolina at Kentucky

FS1 — Nebraska at Ohio St.

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at LSU

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Wisconsin

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Kajikawa Classic: California Baptist vs. Arizona St., Tempe, Ariz.

6:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Kajikawa Classic: Oklahoma St. vs. Arizona St., Tempe, Ariz.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, First Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)

7:30 p.m.

SWX — Bozeman Gallatin at Bozeman

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)

5:45 p.m.

SWX — Bozeman Gallatin at Bozeman

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Brooklyn at Washington

8 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at Phoenix

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ABC and NFLN — NFL Honors: From Los Angeles

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

Altitude — Tampa Bay at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN'S)

12:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Liverpool

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

College men: Portland State at Montana State, 7 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com

High school boys: Billings West at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

