Local events
BASKETBALL
College men: Rocky Mountain at MSU-Northern, 7 p.m.
College men: Portland State at Montana State, 7 p.m.,
College men: Northern Arizona at Montana, 7 p.m.
College women: Rocky Mountain at MSU-Northern, 5 p.m.
College women: Montana at Northern Arizona, 6 p.m.
College women: Saint Martin's at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m., Alterowitz Gymnasium
College women: Montana State at Portland State, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Billings West at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Lockwood at Livingston, 5:30 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Lockwood at Livingston, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school girls: State tournament, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 4 p.m.
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — William & Mary at Towson
ESPNU — Mount St. Mary's at Wagner
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Southern Miss. at UAB
ESPN2 — Iowa at Maryland
ESPNU — SC-Upstate at Longwood
6 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Clemson
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Pacific at Gonzaga
ESPN — Purdue at Michigan
ESPN2 — Stanford at Oregon
FS1 — Arizona at Washington St.
9 p.m.
ESPNU — BYU at Loyola Marymount
FS1 — Arizona St. at Washington
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
Noon
ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson
4 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Boston College
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.
SECN — Missouri at Tennessee
5 p.m.
ESPN — South Carolina at Kentucky
FS1 — Nebraska at Ohio St.
6:30 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at LSU
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Notre Dame at Wisconsin
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Kajikawa Classic: California Baptist vs. Arizona St., Tempe, Ariz.
6:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Kajikawa Classic: Oklahoma St. vs. Arizona St., Tempe, Ariz.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, First Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
7:30 p.m.
SWX — Bozeman Gallatin at Bozeman
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)
5:45 p.m.
SWX — Bozeman Gallatin at Bozeman
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Brooklyn at Washington
8 p.m.
TNT — Milwaukee at Phoenix
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ABC and NFLN — NFL Honors: From Los Angeles
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
Altitude — Tampa Bay at Colorado
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:45 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Liverpool
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
College men: Portland State at Montana State, 7 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com
High school boys: Billings West at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com