Local Events
BASEBALL
College: MSU Billings at Western Oregon (DH), 1 and 4 p.m.
Legion: Billings Royals at Sheridan, Wyo., (2), 5:30 p.m.
BIG SKY STATE GAMES
Curling: Centennial Ice Arena
SOFTBALL
High school: Laurel at Frenchtown Invitational
High school: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 4 p.m., Central Park
TENNIS
High school: Billings Central at Elks Invitational, 8 a.m., Glendive
TRACK AND FIELD
People are also reading…
College men and women: Frontier Conference Championships, Day 2, at Lockwood High School, 9 a.m.
College men and women: MSU Billings at Idaho State, Day 1
High school: Billings Skyview at Billings West, 3:30 p.m.
On TV
Note: Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.
5 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Penn St.
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Arkansas
SECN — Alabama at LSU
6 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Virginia
BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska
8 p.m.
ESPNU — UCLA at Stanford
PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Stanford, Calif.
11:45 a.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Contender’s Semifinal, Stanford, Calif.
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Contender’s Championship, Stanford, Calif.
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Stanford, Calif.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6:15 p.m.
CBSSN — Boston U. at Army
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Boston College, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina vs. Syracuse, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Loyola (Md.) at Navy
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida A&M at Jackson St.
4 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Notre Dame
6:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Second Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Second Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
10 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Korea Championship, Third Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Kansas City at Minnesota
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at NY Mets OR Pittsburgh at Washington
6:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Philadelphia at Houston
8:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — St. Louis at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
6:10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Sacramento at Golden State, Game 6
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at LA Lakers, Game 6
NFL DRAFT
5 p.m.
ABC — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Kansas City, Mo.
ESPN — 2023 NFL Draft: Round 2, Kansas City, Mo.
NFLN — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Kansas City, Mo.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Kansas City, Mo.
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at NY Islanders, Game 6
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Florida, Game 6
7:30 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 6
8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Seattle, Game 6
RUGBY (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: Dallas at Seattle