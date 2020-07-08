Local events
LEGION BASEBALL
Billings Royals at Great Falls (2), 5 p.m.
On TV
BASKETBALL
TBT: Red Scare vs. Big X, Round of 16, noon, ESPN
TBT: Carmen's Crew vs. House of 'Paign, Round of 16, 2 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER
Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City, 10:55 a.m., NBCSN
Serie A: Cagliari at Fiorentina, 11:25 a.m., ESPN2
Premier League: Liverpool at Brighton, 1:10 p.m., NBCSN
Serie A: Sassuolo at Bologna, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF, Group A, 6 p.m., ESPN
NWSL Challenge Cup: Utah FC v s. OL Reign, qualification Round, 5 p.m. (taped), CBSSN
TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, round robin, 6 a.m., TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, round robin, 10 a.m., TENNIS
