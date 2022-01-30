 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASKETBALL

College women: Alaska at Montana State Billings, 1 p.m., Alterowitz Gymnasium

SKIING

Predator Cup, Red Lodge Mountain, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. starts

On TV

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

NBC — IMSA Weathertech Sports Car Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona, Fla.

3 p.m.

CBSSN — AMA Arenacross Series: Round 4, Oklahoma City (Taped)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — AMA Arenacross Series: Round 5, Oklahoma City (Taped)

BULL RIDING

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic, Championship Round, Sacramento, Calif.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

CBS — Ohio St. at Purdue

ESPNU — Cincinnati at East Carolina

USA — Fordham at George Washington

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — Marquette at Providence

11 a.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin

Noon

ESPN2 — Loyola of Chicago at Drake

USA — George Mason at UMass

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola (Md.) at Bucknell

ESPNU — New Orleans at McNeese St.

8 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado at Washington St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

10 a.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Syracuse

SECN — South Carolina at Florida

Noon

ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame

CBSSN — Richmond at Saint Louis

SECN — Kentucky at LSU

1 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota

ESPN — Duke at Louisville

PAC-12N — Southern California at Oregon

2 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Arizona at Stanford

ESPNU — South Florida at Houston

SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — DePaul at Seton Hall

4 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Clemson

SECN — Missouri at Alabama

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA, Final Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — APGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Invitational, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ROOT — Utah at Minnesota

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — AFC Championship: Cincinnati at Kansas City

4:30 p.m.

FOX — NFC Championship: San Francisco at LA Rams

NHL HOCKEY

11 a.m.

NHLN — Seattle at NY Rangers

6 p.m. 

Altitude — Buffalo at Colorado

TENNIS

8 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Daniil Medvedev vs. Rafael Nadal, Final, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

 

 

