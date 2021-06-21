 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Grand Junction at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park

On TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPNU — College World Series: Stanford vs. Arizona, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.

5 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: Vanderbilt vs. NC State, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at NY Mets (Game 1)

5:30 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at Baltimore

8 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Semifinal: NY Islanders at Tampa Bay, Game 5

TRACK AND FIELD

5 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying Rounds, Eugene, Ore.

6 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore.

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Grand Junction at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to the Chargers and Seahawks to make the playoffs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News