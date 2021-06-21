Local events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Grand Junction at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park
On TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPNU — College World Series: Stanford vs. Arizona, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.
5 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: Vanderbilt vs. NC State, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at NY Mets (Game 1)
5:30 p.m.
MLBN — Houston at Baltimore
8 p.m.
ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Semifinal: NY Islanders at Tampa Bay, Game 5
TRACK AND FIELD
5 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying Rounds, Eugene, Ore.
6 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore.
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Grand Junction at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com