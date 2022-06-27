 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

  • 0

Local Events

Monday, June 27

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Boise at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park

On TV 

COLLEGE SPORTS (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — 2022 Women's Collegiate Sports Awards Show

ICE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

4 p.m.

NHLN — Memorial Cup Tournament: Hamilton vs. Shawinigan, Semifinal, Saint John, New Brunswick

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto OR Oakland at NY Yankees

People are also reading…

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at LA Angels (7:40 p.m.) OR Baltimore at Seattle

8:10 p.m. 

ROOT — Baltimore at Seattle 

TENNIS

9 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Los Angeles

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Boise at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News