Local Events
Monday, June 27
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Boise at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park
On TV
COLLEGE SPORTS (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — 2022 Women's Collegiate Sports Awards Show
ICE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
4 p.m.
NHLN — Memorial Cup Tournament: Hamilton vs. Shawinigan, Semifinal, Saint John, New Brunswick
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto OR Oakland at NY Yankees
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at LA Angels (7:40 p.m.) OR Baltimore at Seattle
8:10 p.m.
ROOT — Baltimore at Seattle
TENNIS
9 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Los Angeles
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Boise at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com