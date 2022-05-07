Local Events
FOOTBALL
Indoor: Billings Outlaws at Salina Liberty, 5:35 p.m.
BASEBALL
Legion: Missoula at Billings Scarlets, Pirtz Field, 12:30 p.m.
Legion: Laurel at Powell, Wyo., 1 p.m., (2)
Legion: Missoula at Billings Royals, Pirtz Field, 3 p.m.
Legion: Rapid City Post 22 at Billings Royals, Pirtz Field, 5:30 p.m.
Legion: Rapid City Post 22 at Billings Scarlets, Pirtz Field, 8 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High school: Lockwood at Livingston, 11 a.m.
High school: Billings Central at Laurel, noon
High school: Billings West at Bozeman, 1 p.m.
High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 2 p.m.
High school: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 2 p.m.
TENNIS
High school: Billings Senior, Billings Skyview, Billings West at Butte, 11 a.m.
High school: Billings Central Mayfair Invitational
TRACK AND FIELD
High school: Miles City Invitational, 9 a.m.
High school: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 10 a.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
8:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Mahindra ROXOR 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
1:55 p.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN'S)
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Hawaii vs. Long Beach St., Championship, Los Angeles
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
HORSE RACING
8:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
10 a.m.
USA — Kentucky Derby Prep: Preliminary Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
12:30 p.m.
NBC — The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
4:57 p.m. (post time)
NBC — The Kentucky Derby, 148th running, from Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 274 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Phoenix
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs (Game 1) OR Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (Game 1) (10:30 a.m.)
2 p.m.
FS1 — Detroit at Houston
5 p.m.
FS1 — St. Louis at San Francisco
7:10 p.m.
ROOT — Tampa Bay at Seattle
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Seattle OR Washington at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 3
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
11 a.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 3
2:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Nashville, Game 3
5 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 3
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 3
USFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
FOX — Tampa Bay vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala.
WNBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN — Connecticut at New York
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta at Dallas ---
On Internet and Radio
FOOTBALL
Indoor: Billings Outlaws at Salina Liberty, 5:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM, 105.5 FM) and espn910.com