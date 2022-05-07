Local Events

FOOTBALL

Indoor: Billings Outlaws at Salina Liberty, 5:35 p.m.

BASEBALL

Legion: Missoula at Billings Scarlets, Pirtz Field, 12:30 p.m.

Legion: Laurel at Powell, Wyo., 1 p.m., (2)

Legion: Missoula at Billings Royals, Pirtz Field, 3 p.m.

Legion: Rapid City Post 22 at Billings Royals, Pirtz Field, 5:30 p.m.

Legion: Rapid City Post 22 at Billings Scarlets, Pirtz Field, 8 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High school: Lockwood at Livingston, 11 a.m.

High school: Billings Central at Laurel, noon

High school: Billings West at Bozeman, 1 p.m.

High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 2 p.m.

High school: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 2 p.m.

TENNIS

High school: Billings Senior, Billings Skyview, Billings West at Butte, 11 a.m.

High school: Billings Central Mayfair Invitational

TRACK AND FIELD

High school: Miles City Invitational, 9 a.m.

High school: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 10 a.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Mahindra ROXOR 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

1:55 p.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN'S)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Hawaii vs. Long Beach St., Championship, Los Angeles

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

HORSE RACING

8:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

10 a.m.

USA — Kentucky Derby Prep: Preliminary Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

12:30 p.m.

NBC — The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4:57 p.m. (post time)

NBC — The Kentucky Derby, 148th running, from Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 274 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Phoenix

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs (Game 1) OR Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (Game 1) (10:30 a.m.)

2 p.m.

FS1 — Detroit at Houston

5 p.m.

FS1 — St. Louis at San Francisco

7:10 p.m.

ROOT — Tampa Bay at Seattle

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Seattle OR Washington at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 3

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

11 a.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 3

2:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Nashville, Game 3

5 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 3

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 3

USFL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

FOX — Tampa Bay vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala.

WNBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — Connecticut at New York

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlanta at Dallas ---

On Internet and Radio

FOOTBALL

Indoor: Billings Outlaws at Salina Liberty, 5:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM, 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

