 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports GuideSports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

{{featured_button_text}}

Local events 

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana at Sacramento State, 6 p.m. 

College men: Montana State at Northern Arizona, 6 p.m. 

College women: Sacramento State at Montana, 7 p.m.

College women: Northern Arizona at Montana State, 7 p.m. 

High school girls: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m. 

High school boys: Billings West at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING 

High school: Columbus-Absarokee-Park City at Billings Central, 3 p.m.

High school: Red Lodge at Billings Central, 7 p.m. 

High school girls: Billings Senior, Billings Skyview and Billings West at Shepherd Mixer, 4 p.m. 

On TV

BASKETBALL

College women: Michigan at Ohio State, 1 p.m., BTN

College men: Southern California at Stanford, 3 p.m.,  FS1

College women: Iowa at Maryland, 3 p.m., BTN

College women: Miami at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., ACC

College women: Georgia at South Carolina, 4:30 p.m.., SECN

NBA: LA Lakers at Milwaukee, 5 p.m., TNT

College men: Rutgers at Penn State, 5 p.m., BTN

College men: Wichita State at Memphis, 5 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Southeast Missouri State At Morehead State, 5 p.m., ESPNU

College women: Connecticut at Tennessee, 5 p.m., ESPN

College women: North Carolina State at Florida State, 6 p.m., ACCN

College women: Kentucky at Auburn, 6:30 p.m., SECN

College men: Portland at Brigham Young, 7 p.m., CBSSN

College men: Arizona at Arizona State, 7 p.m., ESPN

College men: UCLA At California, 7 p.m., ESPNU

College men: Indiana At Iowa, 7 p.m., FS1

College women: Syracuse at Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN2

NBA: New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m., TNT

College men: Utah at Washington State, 8 p.m, PAC-12N

College men: Colorado State At Utah State, 9 p.m., FS1

GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, 10 a.m., TGC

PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, 1 p.m., TGC

PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, 5 p.m., TGC

EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, midnight, TGC

HOCKEY

NHL: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 5 p.m., NBCSN

NHL: Montreal at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER 

Premier League: Burnley at Liverpool, 12:55 p.m., NBCSN

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana State at Northern Arizona, 6 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM and www.Mighty790.com)

College men: Montana at Sacramento State, 6 p.m., KYSX (105.1 FM) 

High school boys: Billings West at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM and www.kurlradio.com)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

360 views of BMP Speedway inside and outside of the race car

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News