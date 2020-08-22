 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

MOTORSPORTS

Big Sky Challenge Hill Climb and IRC Motoclimb Super Series, 9 a.m., Billings Motorcycle Club

Flat Track Racing, 7 p.m., Billings Motorcycle Club

Quarter Midgets of America, Battle at Big Sky, 9 a.m., Big Sky Speedway, quarter midget track

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: Milwaukee vs. Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., FS1

MLB: Miami at Washington or L.A. Angels at Oakland, 2 p.m., MLBN

MLB: Minnesota at Kansas City, 5 p.m., FS1

MLB: Houston at San Diego or Arizona at San Francisco, 7 p.m., MLBN

BASKETBALL

NBA: Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 3, 11 a.m., TNT

WNBA: Seattle vs. Las Vegas, 1 p.m., ABC

NBA: Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Miami vs. Indiana, Game 3, 1:30 p.m., TNT

WNBA: Indiana vs. Chicago, 3 p.m., CBSSN

NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 3, 4 p.m., ESPN

WNBA: New York vs. Connecticut, 5 p.m., CBSSN

NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, Game 3, 6:30 p.m., ABC

BOXING

PBC Fight Night: Shawn Porter vs. Sebastian Formella, welterweights, 6 p.m., FOX

PBC Fight Night: Livan Navarro vs. Justin DeLoach, welterweights, 8 p.m., FS1

BULL RIDING

PBR: The TicketSmarter Invitational, 7 p.m., CBSSN

GOLF

LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, third round, 7 a.m., GOLF

LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, third round, 10 a.m., NBC

PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, third round, 11 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, third round, 1 p.m., CBS

Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, third round, 1 p.m., GOLF

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night: Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar, bantamweights, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR: Xfinity Series, The Drydene 200, Race 1, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN

Lucas Oil Motocross: the Loretta Lynn's 2 National, 2 p.m., NBC

NASCAR: Cup Series, The Drydene 311, Race 1, 2 p.m., NBCSN

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News