Local events
MOTORSPORTS
Big Sky Challenge Hill Climb and IRC Motoclimb Super Series, 9 a.m., Billings Motorcycle Club
Flat Track Racing, 7 p.m., Billings Motorcycle Club
Quarter Midgets of America, Battle at Big Sky, 9 a.m., Big Sky Speedway, quarter midget track
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: Milwaukee vs. Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., FS1
MLB: Miami at Washington or L.A. Angels at Oakland, 2 p.m., MLBN
MLB: Minnesota at Kansas City, 5 p.m., FS1
MLB: Houston at San Diego or Arizona at San Francisco, 7 p.m., MLBN
BASKETBALL
NBA: Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 3, 11 a.m., TNT
WNBA: Seattle vs. Las Vegas, 1 p.m., ABC
NBA: Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Miami vs. Indiana, Game 3, 1:30 p.m., TNT
WNBA: Indiana vs. Chicago, 3 p.m., CBSSN
NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 3, 4 p.m., ESPN
WNBA: New York vs. Connecticut, 5 p.m., CBSSN
NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, Game 3, 6:30 p.m., ABC
BOXING
PBC Fight Night: Shawn Porter vs. Sebastian Formella, welterweights, 6 p.m., FOX
PBC Fight Night: Livan Navarro vs. Justin DeLoach, welterweights, 8 p.m., FS1
BULL RIDING
PBR: The TicketSmarter Invitational, 7 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, third round, 7 a.m., GOLF
LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, third round, 10 a.m., NBC
PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, third round, 11 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, third round, 1 p.m., CBS
Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, third round, 1 p.m., GOLF
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night: Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar, bantamweights, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR: Xfinity Series, The Drydene 200, Race 1, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN
Lucas Oil Motocross: the Loretta Lynn's 2 National, 2 p.m., NBC
NASCAR: Cup Series, The Drydene 311, Race 1, 2 p.m., NBCSN
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
