Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

LEGION BASEBALL

Goldsmith Gallery tournament, at Dehler Park and Pirtz Field

Laurel Dodgers vs. Bozeman Bucks A, 3 p.m., at Cloninger Classic, Helena

Laurel Dodgers vs. Tri-County Cardinals, 5:30 p.m., at Cloninger Classic, Helena

MOTORSPORTS

Nitro National Pro Hillclimb, 10 a.m., Columbus

Mountain States Midwest Modified Tour, 7:25 p.m., Big Sky Speedway

On TV

AUTO RACING

ARCA: The General Tire ‥AnywhereIsPossible 200, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., 4 p.m., FS1

BASKETBALL

NBA2K League, 4 p.m., ESPN2

BULL RIDING

PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, 7 P.M., CBSSN

GOLF 

PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., 1 p.m., TGC

Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, 4 p.m., TGC

HOCKEY

NHL Draft Lottery, 6 p.m., NBCSN

HORSE RACING

America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2

Trackside Live!, 4 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Singles Round Robin & Doubles Semifinals, 6 a.m., TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 4 Credit One Bank Invitational, 2 p.m., TENNIS

 

