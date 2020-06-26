Local events
LEGION BASEBALL
Goldsmith Gallery tournament, at Dehler Park and Pirtz Field
Laurel Dodgers vs. Bozeman Bucks A, 3 p.m., at Cloninger Classic, Helena
Laurel Dodgers vs. Tri-County Cardinals, 5:30 p.m., at Cloninger Classic, Helena
MOTORSPORTS
Nitro National Pro Hillclimb, 10 a.m., Columbus
Mountain States Midwest Modified Tour, 7:25 p.m., Big Sky Speedway
On TV
AUTO RACING
ARCA: The General Tire ‥AnywhereIsPossible 200, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., 4 p.m., FS1
BASKETBALL
NBA2K League, 4 p.m., ESPN2
BULL RIDING
PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, 7 P.M., CBSSN
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., 1 p.m., TGC
Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, 4 p.m., TGC
HOCKEY
NHL Draft Lottery, 6 p.m., NBCSN
HORSE RACING
America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2
Trackside Live!, 4 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Singles Round Robin & Doubles Semifinals, 6 a.m., TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 4 Credit One Bank Invitational, 2 p.m., TENNIS
