Sports Guide

On TV

COLLEGE GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

5 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Seton Hall

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Kentucky

5 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Wisconsin

6 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Miami

SECN — Missouri at LSU

7 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Illinois

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Wild Card: St. Louis at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: LA Lakers at Phoenix

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Utah at Dallas

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Washington at Boston

8 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Los Angeles at Anaheim

SOCCER (MEN'S)

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Spain, Semifinal, Milan, Italy

4 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at HFX Wanderers FC

7 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at FC Edmonton

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Washington at N.J./N.Y. Gotham FC

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago Sky, Semifinal, Game 4

8 p.m.

ESPN — Playoff: Las Vegas at Phoenix, Semifinal, Game 4

On Radio and Internet

COLLEGE

Cat Chat, MSU Coaches Show, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com

 

 

 

